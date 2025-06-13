“I swear they are just testing the limits of how gullible we are”: Stanley x Post Malone collab launches. Fans aren’t so sure

Post Malone and Stanley are teaming up. The drinkware brand just revealed its upcoming Stanley 1913 x Post Malone collection, which goes live on June 16.

The limited-edition drop is already live on Stanley’s website, although not for sale yet. However, fans are split on whether the collaboration delivers on the hype.

What does the collection include?

The collab centers around a 40-ounce camo-themed Quencher with bold orange accents. Each tumbler comes with a Posty Co. U.S. flag keychain and retails for $65.

There’s also a second version—priced at $75—that bundles the cup with a matching pouch and belt. Fans can also grab a lunch box and classic bottle set for $175, an 8 oz flask for $32, and a 16 oz camo beer pint for $25.

What are people saying online?

Some fans are underwhelmed.

On Reddit, user @jacobaltgilbers posted in r/PostMalone to ask, “Anyone else disappointed by the Post Malone x Stanley collab?”

They said they were hoping for a wider release of the colorful tour-only cups, not just a camo option.

“It’s also disappointing that it’s basically just a wrap for the cup & Posty Co isn’t laser etched in, again like the ones from the tour,” they wrote.

“If I would’ve known how exclusive the tour options were going to be I would’ve tried a little harder to get one,” they added, frustrated that merch was limited to certain moments at shows and tailgates.

Others chimed in with similar opinions

“Incredibly [disappointed],” one person replied. “There is nothing really about it that makes it ‘Post.’ This could literally be any other artist’s collab.”

“I also would have tried harder to get one at the concert if I knew this release was going to be so disappointing :(” another said.

Still, not everyone was let down.

“I actually love it,” one person wrote.

The collab hasn’t even dropped yet, but fans have already made up their minds—and the internet, as usual, is divided.

H/T The Street

