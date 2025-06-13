Chipotle offering free food to customers who are “tattooed like a Chipotle bag”

People who’ve been told they’re “tattooed like a Chipotle bag” can score free food at the Mexican-inspired food chain this Friday.

What is the “tattooed like a Chipotle bag” deal?

Whether customers draw a fake sleeve or have tats head to toe, they qualify for Chipotle’s Friday the 13th buy-one-get-one deal.

The chain acknowledged the popular TikTok meme comparing heavily tattooed people to a Chipotle bag, which is covered in many small graphics.

The deal runs between 3pm and 4pm local time. Online orders don’t qualify, as a Chipotle worker has to confirm whether customers are truly “tattooed like a Chipotle bag.”

Chipotle also launched a limited-time, temporary tattoo flash sheet. This offer is available at select locations in California, Pennsylvania, Nevada, Texas, Colorado, New York, Georgia, Ohio, Illinois, Oregon, Florida, and Arizona.

What do customers think of the deal?

Tattooed fans of the restaurant chain in r/Chipotle said they’re gearing up to brave long lines during the hour-long deal.

“Line’s boutta be long!” one said.

“All these pasty white dudes coming in expecting BOGO, going to be turned away with no tattoos,” another wrote.

“I’m getting sleeved up for this [expletive] promo today,” a third joked.

Some Chipotle workers reactedd to the deal, too.

“Aww I wish it started earlier cause I work a short shift tmrw. I enjoyed doing dml during the rush today so this seems fun!!” a commenter wrote.

“I called in sick as soon as this was announced. My manager asked why I’m still coming into work Thursday if I’m sick and I just hung up lol. Tomorrow is gonna be interesting,” another said.

“At my store am shift ends at 2 and pm shifts start at 4, it’s just barebones crew in between. hope the GM planned ahead and scheduled enough people ( he most likely did not),” a third added.

