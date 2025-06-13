“We can’t let her be just another case”: Book influencer’s death leads to calls for tougher femicide laws

Loved ones of Tais Bruna de Castro are speaking out following the book influencer’s death. They are calling for stricter laws when it comes to violence against women.

The Brazilian influencer has over 8,000 on her Instagram, where she shared her romance book recommendations.

On June 2, the 36-year-old was stabbed more than 20 times at the shopping center where she worked at as a travel agent, according to the Daily Mail. At the time, she was reportedly having lunch in the Beco Fino shopping center, which is located in Jundiaí, São Paulo.

According to the report, a man admitted to the crime and has since been arrested. Cláudio Elizeu, 40, reportedly told police that he stabbed Castro after she expressed that she was not interested in a romantic relationship with him. While the two reportedly were not close, they did both work in the shopping center. He was a cleaner there.

Castro’s family calls for action

Her family has since released statements regarding Castro’s death.

On June 5, her family announced her death to her followers on her Instagram page. “This week, our dear Tais Bruna, the owner of this profile, left us in a very sad and even unbelievable way,” the statement reads.

They said that her account, “Leitora Fashion,” which translates to “Reader Fashion,” “was one of her joys.”

“Talking about literature, recommending new works and chatting with you here made her day happier,” the statement continues. “We, her family, sincerely thank you for all the messages and prayers dedicated to her. Her smile, her sweetness and all the joy she always spread will remain forever in our hearts. Today heaven gained one of the most special people that has ever passed through this world. Tais, we will love you forever!”

In a follow-up post, they called for stricter punishments for gender-based killings.

“We can’t let her be just another case, another number. The literary community on social media, led by Tais’ friends, started the #JustiçaPorTais movement and we want it to reach even further!” the statement reads, according to Us Weekly. “Not only to keep the memory of our beautiful Tais alive, but also to fight for tougher laws in cases of femicide, an act of cowardice and extreme cruelty against women.”

The statement continues, “We want life imprisonment, the death penalty and whatever else can be done against this type of crime! Help spread this message, so that our voice is heard in the four corners of the country!”

Femicide in Latin America

In 2023, an average of 11 women were victims of gender-related killings every day in Latin America and the Caribbean, according to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC). Brazil, specifically, has one of the highest rates of femicide in Latin America—right behind Honduras and the Dominican Republic.

While there are laws in place that are aimed at ending violence against women and femicide, the ECLAC acknowledges a lot of work is left to be done in the region.

“Despite progress with laws and protocols, feminicide is still present in our region and is the most extreme expression of patriarchal and violent patterns. It is time for urgent action,” José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, the ECLAC executive secretary said in a press release in 2024.

