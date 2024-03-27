‘I guess I’m buying Duncan Hines now’: Winco shopper calls out Betty Crocker for giving less product at a higher price

In a TikTok clip that has captured the attention of baking enthusiasts and cost-conscious consumers, one shopper spotlights a subtle yet impactful trend affecting our grocery shelves: shrinkflation.

Melissa Simonson’s (@realmelissasimo) investigative journey into name-brand cake mixes, specifically those from Betty Crocker and Duncan Hines, has shed light on how brands quietly reduce product sizes while maintaining or increasing prices.

During her visit to a Winco store, Simonson encounters an unmistakable price disparity between the two beloved baking brands.

“This actually blows my mind,” she begins, comparing Betty Crocker’s $1.43 price tag against Duncan Hines’ $1.38. She then discovers that the price difference masks a reduction in product quantity. “Betty Crocker has less, and it costs more,” she observes, articulating a common frustration among shoppers finding their dollars stretch thinner.

As Simonson’s previous video details, the issue of shrinkflation in cake mixes is not new.

Initially, an 18.25-ounce box dwindled to 16.25 ounces, then further shrank to 14.25 ounces, and now stands at a meager 13.25 ounces. This reduction has led to noticeable changes in the quality of the final baked goods. “Makes everything come out super crumbly,” she notes, suggesting a viral vlogger’s workaround of adding an extra egg and pudding mix to improve the cake’s texture.

Backing Simonson’s findings, The Daily Dot previously reported on Malina Lee, a professional baker who noticed the weight reduction in Betty Crocker’s cake mix. Despite the unchanged recipe on the box, the lighter mixes inevitably alter the cakes’ consistency, a critical issue for bakers relying on these mixes for their businesses. Betty Crocker’s response highlights many companies’ dilemma: adjusting product sizes to maintain affordability amidst rising ingredient costs.

Commenters on Simonson’s TikTok video had their opinions. “I guess I’m buying Duncan Hines now,” said one person. One wanted to take a stand: “Let’s boycott Betty and only buy Duncan! I’m tired of these corporations acting like we don’t realize these things [anger emoji].”

Many preferred Duncan Hines, with one person writing, “Duncan Hines tastes the best anyway. So, easy choice! Thank you, Duncan, for not being greedy.”

“Duncan Hines has always been the superior boxed mix,” said another person.

The changes also present logistical issues. One person reported, “Not only that, you can’t use them in recipes as before. They were both at 16.5 about a year ago. You can’t go by instructions calling for ‘a box.'” Simonson replied, “Absolutely true! This is what customers are so furious about on Betty Crocker’s website!”

This discussion transcends mere product sizes, touching on broader themes of consumer trust, transparency, and maintaining quality in an inflationary economy.

As brands like Betty Crocker and Duncan Hines navigate these turbulent waters, the conversation ignited by Simonson and echoed by thousands online serves as a reminder to stay vigilant and informed, ensuring that our cherished recipes—and budgets—don’t fall victim to the silent squeeze of shrinkflation.

The Daily Dot has contacted Simonson and Betty Crocker/General Mills for comment.

