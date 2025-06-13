“Without realising, they said their final goodbyes”: Couple makes video from airport, right before getting on doomed Air India plane

Wellness influencers Jamie Meek and Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek bid farewell to India in a video posted shortly before the doomed Air India flight.

On June 12, the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a medical facility shortly after takeoff, killing all but one on board and several others on the ground, according to several reports. The London Gatwick-bound plane was departing from Ahmedabad, India at the time. The British couple were passengers on the flight, flight AI171, and have been confirmed dead.

In the Instagram video, they say farewell to India, where they spent 10 days at a wellness retreat, according to People. Meek, 45, and Greenlaw, 39, ran the Wellness Foundry, per BBC. Across their Instagram accounts, they have a combined 22,000 followers.

The video

The couple sit at the gate in the widely shared clip and talk about the biggest takeaways from their trip. “My biggest takeaway is to not lose your patience with your partner,” Fiongal says.

Meek playfully responds, “You already snapped at me while having chai at the airport! I see you’ve learned nothing.”

“Going back happily, happily, happily calm,” Meek says, closing out the clip.

The video has been reposted by many outlets and users, including the Daily Mail UK. Viewers had a variety of reactions to it.



“Rest in peace you beautiful people, i’m glad they were together and felt love and happiness,” one said.

“Without realising, they said their final goodbyes,” another wrote.

Others called the video “uncomfortable to watch,” “eerie,” and “chilling.”

What happened?

There were 242 people—230 passengers and 12 crew members—on the plane. It is believed that an additional 24 people died on the ground, according to the Guardian. A 40-year-old British man named Vishwash Kumar Ramesh is reportedly the only survivor. At the time of the crash, he was sitting in seat 11A, a seat near an emergency exit.

It has not yet been confirmed what caused the plane crash. However, it was reported that the plane was unable to gain altitude, and the plane’s captain, Sumeet Sabharwal, made a mayday call.

He warned that the plane was giving “no thrust,” “losing power,” and they were “unable to lift” it, according to the Telegraph.

H/T Daily Mail UK

