“They cost me $400 and offered me $77 lol”: Bowflex recalls 4 million adjustable dumbbells. Customers aren’t impressed with the refunds they’re being offered

If you own Bowflex dumbbells, be warned—the item is now being recalled.

Featured Video

Last week, Johnson Health Tech Trading and the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) issued a voluntary recall of the BowFlex 552 adjustable dumbbells “due to reports that the weight plates can dislodge from the handle during use, posing an impact hazard.”

And it isn’t just the 552s. According to the CPSC, BowFlex 1090 adjustable dumbbells are also being recalled. The Commission also says that nearly 4 million units are involved in the recall.

“BowFlex Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection in March 2024,” the CPSC statement (via the New York Post) reads. “Johnson Health Tech Trading has agreed to provide a remedy for the 552 and 1090 adjustable dumbbells sold by BowFlex Inc. (formerly Nautilus Inc.), prior to May 2024 as a part of this recall.”

Advertisement

The Commission also claims that, to date, Johnson Health Tech Trading has received nearly 350 reports of plates dislodging, which led to 111 injuries, such as concussions, abrasions, broken toes or contusions.”

If customers bought their BowFlex from Costco specifically, they can return it to the store for a full refund. If they bought it from another retailer, they can contact the Johnson Health Tech Trading Customer Support Team at 800-209-3539 between 8am and 7pm CT Monday-Friday, or email recall@bowflex.com.

What do customers think?

In a CBS clip posted to TikTok, customers made it clear that they weren’t happy about the recall—especially because it looks like they weren’t refunded the full amount.

Advertisement

“They cost me $400 and offered me $77 lol,” one wrote. “Paid $400,” another disgruntled customer added. “Offered refund? $95. lol.”

While a third shared that they received “not a money refund, [but] a voucher to buy more Bowflex.”

@cbschicago Nearly 4 million Bowflex dumbbells have been realled becasue the plates can dislodge, posing an injury risk. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says there have been more than 100 reports of injuries. ♬ original sound – CBSChicago

“If you bought them longer than 1 year ago you wont even get a full refund,” they explained. “They dont want the weights back, just the handle and base. You’ll have to dispose of the weights on your own. Maybe just dont hold them over your head and wear steel toe boots, that seems like the better option.”

Advertisement

At the time of writing, Johnson Health Tech Trading hasn’t said anything further.

However, CPSC’s guidance contradicts these claims, with the statement reading: ”For units sold by BowFlex Inc. (formerly Nautilus Inc.), consumers can request a refund in the form of a prorated voucher and a one-year JRNY digital fitness membership.”



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.