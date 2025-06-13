“Sounds like Disney no longer believes in magic”: No, Disney did not change its iconic intro music

For anyone who grew up on Disney movies, that dreamy intro music, accompanied by the castle and fireworks animation, is practically sacred. So when a viral TikTok video suggested the company had changed it, people weren’t happy.

It all started when user @1repx posted a clip showing the classic Disney intro visuals but with a different soundtrack layered on top.

The video, which has racked up more than 48 million views, included text overlay, “Did Disney change its intro music because wtf is this?”

At first, the music sounds close to the original. But then things spiral. New instruments come in, the pace shifts, it crescendoes into chaos, ending with an over-the-top beat to close it all off.

Netizens lost their minds

Viewers weren’t amused. “NEW GENERATION IS SO UNLUCKY BRO,” wrote one commenter under the video, receiving 1.6 million likes.

“The Morning Shift Show” podcast hosts reacted to the video live on air—and were clearly thrown off.

“You don’t edit perfection,” one of them said.

Commenters under the clip had similar takes.

“They killed the magic,” one user wrote.

“It sounds off key and almost… evil?” another said.

Is this even real?

Nope.

The music didn’t come from Disney at all. It turns out the audio is actually from a song called “Puzzle Park,” featured in the web series SMG4—specifically an episode titled “War of the Fat Italians.”

Even @1repx followed up to poke fun at the confusion. “People not getting the reference on my last video is so funny,” they wrote in a recent video.

And one commenter summed up the whole thing, saying, “IT WENT TO THE WRONG TARGET AUDIENCE.”

As it turns out, the magic’s still intact—for now.

