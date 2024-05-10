‘How is this $20?’: Chipotle customer orders double meat steak burrito. He can’t believe what he received

Frequent Chipotle eaters are claiming that the restaurant has changed—and not for the better. Apart from new offerings like Chicken Al Pastor, the chain has also come to be known as of late for skimping on portion sizes.

For example, while customers used to expect bountiful bowls and overstuffed burritos, those who have visited Chipotle in recent months now report receiving “micro burritos” and barely-filled bowls. This problem is not limited to main items, either: Several internet users have complained that their “large” bags of chips contained barely any chips.

In response, some internet users have recounted their experiences working at the restaurant to explain why this might be happening, while others have simply left the establishment before their order is complete.

Now, another internet user has added to this conversation with his own experience.

In a video with over 293,000 views as of Friday, TikTok user Brandon (@realbrandonfromvegas) tells Chipotle “why people can’t stand you anymore.”

“It’s Cinco de Mayo. I ordered a burrito with extra steak. OK, so it’s supposed to be a big burrito,” he says.

He then holds up a relatively small burrito. “What is this? How is this $20? How is this a double meat? How is it—how is that a $20 burrito?”

“I got more meat in the bowl,” he notes, showing a bowl next to his burrito. “How, Chipotle?”

The label on the meal indicates that Brandon ordered the food online, which internet users have long speculated results in smaller portions.

In the comments section, users shared their own gripes with the popular chain.

“I only get it if I go inside and watch them. I also have to say extra for everything to get it the right way,” wrote a user.

“Mine was 22 bucks. I was shocked,” added another.

“I stopped eating chipotle years ago, as their food has gotten really crappy,” declared a third.

That said, many suggested that this was a perfect reason to begin visiting and ordering from local establishments.

“Stop going to Chipotle. the local Mexican place has better and bigger burrito for less than that,” stated a commenter.

“Support Your local Mexican restaurants,” offered a second.

In a response video, Brandon agreed, offering his three favorite local Mexican restaurants in his city, Las Vegas.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chipotle via email and Brandon via Instagram direct message.

