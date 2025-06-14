Woman gets job at Chipotle—she’ll never make guac the same way again

A woman says that while she worked at Chipotle a decade ago, the way the chain makes its guacamole is deeply ingrained in her.

The guacamole recipe is no secret. Chipotle released it itself on X in 2020.

Here are the ingredients you’ll need, according to the fast-casual chain:

2 ripe Haas avocados

2 teaspoons of lime juice

2 tablespoons of chopped cilantro

1/4 cup of diced red onion

Half a diced jalapeño (with seeds)

1/4 teaspoon of kosher salt

And here are the steps:

Halve avocados Remove pits Scoop contents into a bowl Add lime juice Add salt Mash until you reach a smooth consistency Fold in cilantro, red onion, jalapeño, and salt Mix Taste-test and season to liking

Visual demonstration

While Chipotle laid it all out in the open, it’s still satisfying to watch a hands-on demonstration. TikToker @gabiscavarda_ posted just that to her TikTok on June 5. And people are clearly interested; 6.5 million people have viewed it so far.

“Pov: you worked at Chipotle 10 years ago and have been making guac like this every since,” the text overlay of her video reads.

She starts her video by halving and pitting at least five avocados. Using a spoon, she scoops the contents into a metal bowl and gets to work with an avocado masher.

She dices one red onion and adds that to the bowl. The former Chipotle worker then halves two limes and uses a lime/lemon squeezer to add the lime juice to the recipe. She chops up cilantro and at least two green jalapeños—seeds and all—to throw in the bowl.

Once all the ingredients are added, she uses a spoon to mix it all together, shaking some salt on top in the middle of mixing.

What makes Chipotle guac so special?

Some viewers were underwhelmed with the demonstration.

“Is that not how everyone makes guacamole?” one questioned. “Well I add tomatoes as well as salt & pepper , don’t forget to add the pit for longer freshness.”

“I think most Mexicans make it like this lol I add tomatoes too sometimes,” another said.

Others called it “regular” and “normal” guacamole.

But Chipotle’s is often lauded as the best in the game. So what makes it so special?

Many people credit it to the type of avocados Chipotle uses. The chain uses Hass avocados, which are known for being creamy and rich.

“Hass avocados are important,” one former Chipotle worker replied in a Reddit thread about how the chain gets its guacamole so thick and creamy.

“As someone who worked at Chipotle, it’s literally just good Guacamole. The type of avocados and how ripe they are when making guac is important,” another said.

So there you have it—it all comes down to the quality and type of ingredients, as well as careful preparation.

