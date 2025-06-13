“Tore my stomach up”: Former supplier alleges Popeyes sold “unsafe” chicken stored in residential garages

Beloved chicken chain Popeyes is currently embroiled in a lawsuit over the supposed unsafe storage of raw chicken. It includes allegations that the meat was kept in unrefrigerated residential garages.

Popeyes’ allegedly unsafe storage of raw chicken

ADP Foods, a former raw chicken supplier to Popeyes in Canada, is suing the fast-food chain for allegedly violating food safety standards, according to a suit filed on May 26.

The supplier claims its contract, initially set to end in 2027, was suddenly cut after it raised red flags about the “unsafe” supply of meat. Several Popeyes franchises in Canada sourced meat from Amjad Farooq Inc., which allegedly stored and packaged improperly refrigerated chicken in people’s residential garages in Ontario, Canada. The lawsuit also claims the meat was transported in unrefrigerated trucks.

The lawsuit claims these Popeyes locations sourced meat from this supplier due to its lower cost. ADP also said the chicken was not inspected.

What does Popeyes have to say?

Popeyes told CTV News that ADP’s claims were “unfounded” and did not find such evidence amid its own internal investigation.

“We believe this former supplier is lashing out after losing our business for a variety of legitimate reasons,” Emily Ciantra, Popeyes’ director of communications, told CTV News Toronto. “We have always been committed to rigorous safety standards, including regular inspections by third party auditors who verify our strict standards are being followed.”

ADP is seeking $35 million from Popeyes, its Toronto-based owner, Restaurant Brands International, and Restaurant Services Canada, Inc., to cover the loss of profits from a prematurely terminated contract and costs associated with improving facilities to meet Popeyes’ demand.

Amjad Farooq Inc. is also in hot water, with ADP coming for at least $10 million for allegedly tainting its relationship with Popeyes. The company is also seeking an additional $500,000 in aggravated damages.

The Ontario franchisees aren’t safe either, with ADP requesting $150,000 from each location that used the supposedly “unsafe” products.

Fans warn against Popeyes amid lawsuit

News of the alleged meat mismanagement has thrown the internet for a loop, with many warning against the chain.

Houston-based Cali Kairo (@cali_kairo) shared a video Tuesday warning Popeyes fans about the lawsuit. Her TikTok has garnered over 1.4 million views.

“If y’all went and got those snack wraps from Popeyes, they’re being sued right now because they bought chicken from an unauthorized dealer,” she explains, referring to the new Chicken Wraps Popeyes launched in early June to compete with the return of McDonald’s famed Snack Wrap.

While the lawsuit concerns Popeyes locations in Ontario, Kairo is still wary of the fast-food locations everywhere.

“Meaning you don’t know the bacteria or the refrigeration standards that come with it,” she says. “As we know, Salmonella is on a rampage.”

Salmonella contamination?

Salmonella contamination has led to several recent recalls, affecting eggs, salami, and dry milk in just the last week.

While Popeyes’ chicken does not have any current Salmonella outbreaks, improperly refrigerated chicken is likely to reach the temperature danger zone, per the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Under those conditions, the bacteria can reproduce rapidly.

In her video, Kairo warns Popeyes’ customers to “be careful” if they purchase any food from the chain.

“My stomach was churning.”

Commenters on Kairo’s video shared their recent Popeyes experiences, with many claiming it wrecked their stomachs.

“Yall my stomach was churning [crying emoji] when I ate a snack wrap,” one user said.

“I ate one, and it tore my stomach up!” another wrote.

“Stop eating them 3 years ago I get sick from the chicken everytime,” a third claimed.

A further commenter said they’re swearing off the chicken chain for good. “I just finished my Popeyes. This is my last time,” they wrote.

However, many viewers notably pointed out that the lawsuit is filed specifically against franchise locations in Ontario, Canada, not the United States.

But Cairo is still skeptical. “I’m pretty sure if they are doing shady practices in Canada they definitely doing it here,” she wrote in response to one commenter.



