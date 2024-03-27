‘Those are REGULAR’: Customer says Oreo decreased the amount of icing in Double Stuf cookies

There’s nothing worse than biting into an Oreo and discovering that the cookie-to-cream ratio is abysmal. Whether it’s too sweet or too dry, it’s a surefire way to ruin your day. And it’s safe to say that this scenario ruined TikToker @littlevirgrow’s day, as she laments in a video about how Oreo’s Double Stuf cookies are not double-stuffed at all.

As she panned the camera over the cookies, which definitely looked a little on the slim side, she said: “I really gotta be tripping because when did Double Stuf Oreos not look double-stuffed? These are regular.”

The TikToker then tagged the company in the video description, adding, “We have an issue because 6 years ago, doubled stuff was actually stuffed.” She didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

The comments section was full of customers with similar experiences, with one viewer saying they “literally wrote a complaint email to Oreo last week!!!”

“I thought it was just me!” another shared. “You have to get the mega stuff now and you get half as much in the package.”

This is far from the first time Oreo has faced such allegations. In fact, this argument about icing has been going on for almost a decade.

Back in 2013, a high school math teacher and his students conducted an experiment to prove that Oreos are skimping out on the filling. The findings, as reported by the New York Post, found that Double Stuf Oreos had just 1.86 times the amount of icing found in a regular Oreo. But in a 2023 statement to the Wall Street Journal, Dirk Van de Put, the CEO of Oreo’s parent company Mondelez International, vehemently denied changing the cream-to-cookie ratio.

“We would be shooting ourselves in the foot if we would start to play around with the quality,” Van de Put told the outlet. However, he added that the brand has made a number of changes over the years to combat rising sugar and cocoa costs, such as raising wholesale prices, scaling back discounts, and, yes—reducing package size.

So, while the debate about the cookie cream rumbles on, we know that Oreos have been the victim of shrinkflation in at least one way.

Mondelez International didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

