‘This is why I switched from Costco to Sam’s Club’: Customer catches Costco falsely advertising Kettle Brand chips

Recently, an increasing number of internet users have reported that the stated weight of their grocery items does not match their actual weight—meaning that they’re significantly overpaying once they reach the register.

A Walmart customer said her chicken weighed less than half the stated weight. A Kroger shopper alleged that their blue cheese, listed at 4 ounces, weighed just 2.5 ounces. A Loblaws customer explained that their bag of chips, marked as weighing 200 grams, came in at just over 100 grams.

Given the long list of examples of this behavior from major chains, this has led some to claim that grocery stores are simply lying or stealing from their customers.

Now, another example of a mismatch between stated weight and actual weight has sparked discussion. In a clip with over 270,000 views as of Saturday, TikTok user Tim Neisler (@timneisler) says that Costco has “become part of the inflation problem.”

According to Neisler, he had purchased a bag of Kettle brand crinkle-cut chips from the store. The weight on the bag was listed at 2 pounds.

However, when he measured the true weight of the bag, he discovered something shocking.

“1 pound, 1.2 ounces,” he says, reading the weight. “This is getting crazy.”

In the comments section, users noted that the problem was not with Costco, but with the company that manufactures the chips.

“Not Costco it the company that’s making the chips,” said a user.

“Costco doesn’t make those chips so you should bring it back to Costco so they can talk to the supplier come on now,” added another.

“File a measure and weights complaint with your state!” exclaimed a third.

That said, some took to the comments section to share their own Costco gripes.

“I stopped buying at Costco. I buy Sam’s, ALDIs and shop around. I just don’t see the value anymore,” stated a commenter.

“When I go to Costco I compare prices with my local grocery stores. ~80% of the time Costco is more expensive per unit,” offered a second.

“Their Kirkland brand TP 450 sheets went from $12.99, then $14.99, then $16.99 to $19.99 and 380 sheets. in just a few years,” detailed a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Costco via media relations contact form and Kettle via email.

