‘This is where I draw the line’: McDonald’s customer says Big Mac patties are now tiny

Shrinkflation strikes again. Everything from tortilla chips to breakfast sandwiches to paninis seem to be getting smaller. And now, even the home of the golden arches has fallen prey to this economic blight. Because according to at least one McDonald’s lover, the Big Mac is less big than ever before.

Last week, Katie (@katiedotcom) posted a video where she expressed outrage at the burger patty size. As of Monday evening, her clip had over 10,100 views.

“This shrinkflation stuff is getting out of control,” she said. Katie proceeded to show viewers the miniscule burger patties. “Are you kidding me? Look at the bun-to-meat ratio.”

In the accompanying video caption, Katie said that the perceived downsize was her final straw. “This is where I draw the line!!!” she wrote. Tagging McDonald’s TikTok account, Katie added that she’d pay extra for larger burger patties.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Katie via TikTok comment. But several viewers said that they, too, noticed that McDonald’s patties were getting smaller.

“All of their stuff has shrunk,” one person said.

“Omg that’s how my big mac looked like too today lol,” another added.

Some commenters, meanwhile, pointed out similar shrinkflation trends at other fast-food establishments.

“I noticed this with Sonic the other day,” one viewer wrote.

“Burger King is doing the same thing,” a second person said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to McDonald’s via email, but it previously denied that the chain’s burger patties were getting smaller. Last year, a McDonald’s spokesperson said, “there have been no changes to the size of the burgers.”

“We are committed to offering our customers great quality, great value burgers featuring 100% RSPCA Approved Chicken and 100% Aussie beef,” they said.