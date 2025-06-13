“You might wanna become an Executive Member”: Costco worker issues warning after retailer announces change to hours

Costco’s executive-level membership is getting even more valuable as the retailer just announced an enhanced benefits list. One TikToker is urging members who aren’t at the executive level to sign up quickly.

Costco’s big changes

Starting on June 30, executive members can go to the store an hour earlier every morning (and stay an hour later on Saturdays). They’ll also receive a $10 credit on orders of $150 or more placed through the “Same Day” checkout feature or Instacart.

Madman (@madman13721) is a Costco employee and TikTok user who updates his followers on new developments. He posted a video about the changes on June 11.

“A little extra bit: If you’re not already an executive member, you might want to become an executive member to take advantage of the hour changes that are coming out,” he tells his followers.

New hours at Costco

Here is a breakdown of the new hours:

Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. – 10 a.m.

In the comments section of the video, viewers offered their own opinions on new perks Costco could offer.

“Bringing back combo pizza for executive members?” asked one user.

“I’d pay 10x if I could shop from 12 a.m.-6 a.m.,” wrote a second person.

“Costco has to get Scan and Go,” wrote someone else. “Makes our lives easier. Love Sam’s Club.”

Another person said, “I just want to order online and pick up in my car.”

You can’t please everyone in the world. Even if you’re Costco.



