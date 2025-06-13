“Ghosted…literally”: Her father died. She still hasn’t told his mistress of 30 years

A woman said she was happy after her father died because his mistress still hasn’t discovered he’s passed away.

Cass (@cassdamm) reveals in a viral TikTok that the mistress in question and her dad had extramarital relations for decades. In fact, at one point, the two were even married. After splitting up, however, they still remained in each other’s lives.

She detailed the particulars of the situation in a viral video that’s accrued over 1.9 million views. In the video, she declares her joy at thinking of her father’s longtime lover, not knowing his fate. Cass says that she was particularly tickled that the woman was texting her deceased father, believing that he just stopped messaging her out of the blue.

“Call me a terrible person for this all you want,” she says in the clip. “Honestly, I don’t care. Because nothing makes me happier right now than knowing that my dad’s mistress does not know that he’s dead.”

No mistress business

Following this revelation, she further opines on the idea of deriving pleasure from her father’s lover’s worry.

“I know that the woman is sitting there texting him. Calling him. She’s showing up at his house…wondering why he has not talked to her in weeks,” Cass explains. “And that’s cause he died last month and nobody felt the need to tell her. ‘Cause it’s really not any of her business. Like, it’s nobody’s business we didn’t do an obituary. We didn’t do a death notice.”

Cass also reveals that it’s highly unlikely her dead father’s mistress will ever learn of his fate. That’s because, the TikToker explains, his family didn’t publicly announce his passing.

“We didn’t put that anywhere that she would be able to find it,” she says. “She doesn’t know my married name, she doesn’t know any other stuff to find me on here.”

At this point in the video, Cass reveals just how long her father and his undercover lover have been seeing each other. She lays out a timeline of what sounds like a tumultuous relationship.

“But, my dad has literally had the same mistress since I was a kid in the ’90s. OK? He’s kept this woman through multiple wives. Actually, she was a wife for a little bit,” she explains. “But then he cheated on her, and he got somebody else pregnant. So my grandma made him leave her and marry the woman he got pregnant. But then he still kept her as a mistress. Don’t worry, she still got to stick around.”

Ghosted by her dead dad

Towards the end of her clip, Cass reiterates the elation she feels at the thought of her dad’s mistress’s suffering. “Anyways, it just brings me joy to know that she’s sitting there, wondering why she’s being ghosted. Figuratively right now, but it’s literally, like she’s literally being ghosted,” she jokes. “Because he literally killed himself last month and is chilling in a box right now.”

Several commenters who responded to Cass’s video didn’t seem to have too much sympathy for her father’s paramour.

“Being a mistress for 30 years is absolutely diabolical,” one wrote.

Another user said that being a side piece for so long is a humiliating position for someone to put themselves in. “How are you a mistress for 30 YEARS?! Like are you not embarrassed,” they added.

One quipped that they live on another continent, but still managed to learn of dad’s death before his lover. “I’m in South Africa & I’ve received the news before the mistress. Damn,” they joked.

Someone else questioned the up-and-down nature of Cass’s dad’s relationship with his side piece. “He married her, cheated on her, and demoted her back to mistress?” they asked.

In subsequent videos, Cass dished out more information on the mistress situation.

In one post, she addresses commenters’ assertion that since her video accrued so many views on the application, his mistress certainly would’ve found out.

However, Cass goes on to call the woman crazy and a staunch TikTok critic. According to her, her father’s mistress believes the mobile application is “of the devil.” Thus, it’s highly unlikely that she would be on it or know of the clips Cass posted on the subject.

In another video, Cass also shared that her mother ended up leaving her father after she learned he was cheating on her. This led her to become romantically involved with and impregnated by a 21-year-old “crackhead” she met at a bar.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Cass via TikTok comment for further information.

