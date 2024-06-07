We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. Sign up now for free Show me a sample newsletter first

Our top stories today are about: Trump’s spit nauseating the internet , an explainer of the “oh no” monkey meme , how cats are having eerie reactions to the sounds of Ancient Egypt, and Taylor Swift coming to Lady Gaga’s defense after she was body-shamed on TikTok.

After that, the trending team shares with you their pick for “Main Character of the Week.”

Also: It’s Friday, which means it is time for our weekly news quiz. Scroll down below to answer the question. If you guess correctly, you might win a “Take Me Out To The Blog Game” shirt!

The “oh no” monkey meme is a 2024 TikTok video trend using a clip from War for the Planet of the Apes to express horror and disapproval .

Cats are having eerie reactions to the sounds of Ancient Egypt on TikTok

The felines of TikTok long for their glory days.

Taylor Swift chimed in after people body-shamed Lady Gaga online.

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr? Prove it by answering our question of the week! The answer can be found somewhere in one of our newsletters from this week.

If you answer correctly, you’ll be entered to win a “Take Me Out To The Blog Game” shirt, and we’ll shout out five people who won the shirt!

A (FAKE) IMAGE OF KRAFT MAYO HAD SOME PEOPLE IN A TIZZY ON SOCIAL MEDIA THIS WEEK. WHAT WAS THE FAKE MAYO CALLED?

👑 Main Character of the Week

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: Spirit Airlines traveler who went through an emergency landing

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🐟 An Applebee’s server on TikTok posted a viral video that dives into the struggles of working in the service industry. For example, she says a customer asked her if the restaurant’s fish and chips contained fish .

☕ Coffee orders come in all shapes and sizes, just like the people who place them. While baristas at both chains like Starbucks and local spots can privately complain about customers’ elaborate orders, some have taken to the internet to call out their regulars .

🌯 If you love the barbacoa at Chipotle, this one’s for you. A Chipotle grill worker says some things are fresher than others and has viewers debating in the comments section about what the truth is.

🍸 There are all sorts of faux pas you can commit at a bar, but one woman says a bar banned all its customers from ordering cocktails after she asked for a French 75.

🏨 As soon as a Hilton Hotel guest made it inside her room after checking in, she realized there was a big problem .

🔍 From the Daily Dot archive: Telegram is supercharging conspiracy theories across the planet.

This is an absolutely terrible movie theater hack.