‘Is it that hard to make?’: Woman says bar banned customers from ordering cocktails after she asked for French 75

There are all sorts of faux pas you can commit at a bar, but one woman says a bar banned all its customers from ordering cocktails after she asked for a French 75.

A French 75 is a cocktail made from gin, Champagne, lemon juice, and sugar. While the ingredients may seem simple, the cocktail was just too much for one bartender to make, according to Mags (@maginherbag) on TikTok.

She says, “I ordered a French 75 at a bar one time because I ordered it, and I got it, and it was tasty, and then immediately afterwards, the whole bar like made an announcement, and they were like, ‘No more cocktails, just liquor and whatever mixture you want.’

Mags laughs in disbelief and asks, “Is it that hard to make?”

The video received 5.3 million views, and commenters had mixed reactions.

“It is quite literally one of the easiest cocktails to make,” one viewer said.

“They don’t even have to mix or shake a French 75 tho, just pour into the flute,” another added.

“It seems like bar tenders get pissy every time you ask for anything besides a Coke & rum,” someone else wrote.

Why wouldn’t they serve her the drink?

Some viewers offered reasons the bar could have had for not serving a French 75.

“They are so easy to make, but you have to understand the culture of every bar is different. Some places are not cocktail spots,” one person wrote.

Another suggested that the reason the bar may not have wanted to serve a French 75 was due to the Champagne.

“Because once the bottle is open. We got about a hour before it goes FLAT,” they explained.

Mags isn’t the only bar patron who’s recently been chastised for ordering a French 75. Mags stitched her video to a post from another TikToker, Leah (@gleebadoob_), who shared a similar story.

Leah says she and a friend popped into a bar, where she ordered a French 75, but the bartender looked at her confused. She says that when she attempted to explain the drink, he appeared to become offended.

The bartender reportedly told her, “I know what a French 75 is. We can’t make that.”

Leah says he then proceeded to say that she was at a “guy bar” and that they did not have lemons there.

“Lemons are for girls only,” she jokes at the end of her video.

