‘This is why I hate getting drinks from Dunkin’: Worker tries to expose customer’s ‘crazy’ coffee order. It backfires

Coffee orders come in all shapes and sizes, just like the people who place them. While baristas at both chains like Starbucks and local spots can privately complain about customers’ elaborate orders, some have taken to the internet to call out their regulars.

One Dunkin‘ employee’s attempt to roast a customer’s order for its sugar content has backfired, as viewers are taking them to task over how little effort they put into making and mixing the beverage.

In the video posted to TikTok by user @foodmake2022, whose content primarily focuses on the drinks they make at work and what customers are ordering, she fulfills a beverage order from a customer with a major sweet tooth.

The video, which includes no dialogue at all, shows the poster’s process of making an iced coffee order that they describe as “crazy” based on its sugar content.

Dunkin’ customer’s ‘crazy’ order

Per the mobile order placed by a customer named Eva, the video shows 10 servings of granulated white sugar added to the medium-sized iced coffee cup from a sugar dispenser. It is followed by three pumps of the coffee chain’s signature mocha sauce and seven servings of cream before being topped with ice and cold brew coffee.

Without even taking account that the 10 teaspoons of sugar included in the customer’s order equate to about 160 calories—about the same as a 12 oz can of Coke—the three pumps of mocha swirl are around 33 calories per pump, according to PSAs from employees.

That alone brings the beverage to about 259 calories, before the addition of seven teaspoons of cream. At about 15 calories apiece, that brings the beverage to about 364 calories before any coffee is added, based on the nutritional value of the counterparts, with most of it being sugar.

To stir, or not to stir?

It is the next step in the recorded process that divided viewers—the poster simply tilts the cup in a circular motion to “mix” the ingredients at the top, leaving the 10 servings of dry sugar sealed at the bottom.

Viewers fell into two camps on the issue, with one side surprised and a little bothered that the poster did not mix all of the sugar into the iced coffee.

“My Dunkin stir drinks,” one commenter wrote. “That’s kinda insane to leave that sugar at the bottom.”

“The difference between trash dunkin’s and good ones is if they stir your drink,” another said. “Insane order but grab a spoon.”

“Insane order but this is why I hate getting drinks from Dunkin,” a third added. “Even when it’s like normal sugar they just leave it in a clump.”

Others found little to complain about regarding the unmixed drink, as the customer ordered a large amount of sugar in their coffee and might expect this outcome.

“Please,” one commented. “I would’ve made Eva stir all 10 sugars too.”

“We had a lady who would get 11 sugar, 4 cream, and blueberry in a large iced coffee,” another user claimed. “She said she liked the crunch.”

“I’m not grabbing a spoon for that ridiculous order,” a third commenter said. “They are literally killing themselves with that.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @foodmake2022 via comment on the video, as well as to Dunkin’ via email regarding the video.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.