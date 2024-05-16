‘Bruh no way’: Applebee’s server gets asked unexpected question about the fish and chips

An Applebee’s server on TikTok posted a viral video that dives into the struggles about working in the service industry. For example, she says a customer asked her if the restaurants’ fish and chips contained fish.

Ryan Hall (@heyitsryanhall) reached over 509,000 views and 118,000 likes on her TikTok by Wednesday. She captioned her video telling viewers, “Someone save me.”

To begin her video, Hall loudly screams at her camera, “WORKING IN THE SERVICE INDUSTRY IS NOT FOR THE WEAK!”

“Sorry, let me tone it down a little bit,” she quickly adds.

Hall explains that she currently works longer than eight-hour shifts and doesn’t see much in tips.

“And I deal with the most brain rot, idiotic, human beings I’ve ever seen,” she adds.

Hall says that when she’s at Applebee’s for her shifts, she is surrounded by people who only have “two brain cells” that are “fighting for first place.”

Hall says that a few days prior to making her video, she had a customer ask her if “there was fish” in the restaurant’s fish and chips meal. “No, no ma’am, actually there’s not!” Hall sarcastically says.

She mimics another customer and says, “’What comes on this burger?’”

“READ THE MENU!” Hall exclaims. Before ending her video, she adds, “Sometimes I just want to scream at them.”

Hall is now responding to a number of comments from viewers.

“Girl I feel you, but it’s because you work at Applebees,” a viewer said. “People who go there don’t exist outside of the building.”

Hall responded, “This is true. I’ve only got a little longer here so I’m just waiting.”

Another Applebee’s server told Hall, “Same girl.” The server also quipped, “What dressing comes on the Caesar salad?”

“Butter,” Hall jokingly responded.

The Applebee’s fish and chips are just one of the three seafood options on the menu. The other two are the Blackened Cajun Salmon and the Double Crunch Shrimp. The fish and chips come with “golden, crispy battered fish fillet, … signature coleslaw, fries, tartar sauce and a lemon wedge,” according to its description on Applebee’s website. Its physical menu likely reads something similar. While the cost of the dish varies by state, it’s $16.99 in Texas.

Applebee’s has recently made headlines. It was reported the Applebee’s president announced in an earnings call that the popular restaurant chain would be closing up to 35 locations across the U.S. Red Lobster was likewise hit was mass closures this past week. The news of closures has customers concerned about what this means for the future of affordable eats. Chain restaurants like Chili’s, Red Lobster, and Applebee’s are viewed as places where families of all incomes can go have a sit-down meal at a reasonable price.

The Daily Dot reached out to Hall via the TikTok comment section and direct message and to Applebees via email.

