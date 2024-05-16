‘Biggest fear when staying in hotels’: Woman gets into Hilton. There’s just one problem with her room

As soon as a Hilton Hotel guest made it inside her room after checking in, she realized there was a big problem.

Nesha (@nesha.vb) garnered over over 663,000 views by Wednesday by sharing her experience.

In her video, Nesha inserts her Hilton key card into her hotel room key slot and opens the door. As she walks in, she sees there are already belongings inside.

“Uh, oh,” she says before immediately walking out and closing the door behind her.

The on-screen caption reads, “Pov: your hotel accidentally checks you into a room someone else is already staying in.”

She told viewers in the caption of her video, “Y’all, LOL I RANNNNNNN OUT OF THERE.”

A few viewers in the comment section let Nesha know they experienced the exact same problem when staying in a hotel.

But some had it a bit worse.

“We opened the door and there was a whole man sleeping in the bed!!” one shared.

“I once walked in to a man standing in a towel. Howww does this happen,” another said.

“This happened to me once. Unlocked the door & opened it & ended up walking in on a couple who were uh… Busy,” a third recalled.

A woman who said she used to work in hotels said that “there are very rare circumstances where [this] does happen.” “Usually we would comp the stay since this is a huge security issue,” she shared.

Nesha revealed in the comments section that the front desk worker was under the impression the person staying in that room had already checked out.

Why would a hotel check two different guests into the same room?

According to a hotel worker on Reddit, booking two guests into the same hotel room can happen due to simple mistakes.

In the subreddit r/askhotels, a user shared that they “had another guest come into our room.” They explained that they were sleeping in their hotel room with their kids when a random guest walked into their room.

“I went down and got the room rekeyed. The front desk person was clearly shaken. He kept saying I need to look into this and when I figure it out I’ll let you know,” they said.

A hotel worker explained that “this can happen for 2 reasons.”

“Either, your reservation wasn’t ‘checked in'”‘ to the system when you checked in,” they said. “Or, the front desk person made an honest mistake and perhaps inverted numbers. Like 423 instead of 432.” They suggested the guest let a manager know as this usually happens with “newer staff.”

“I would offer a discount because at the end of the day, this shouldn’t happen (although it does once in awhile),” they added, echoing what the hotel worker on TikTok shared.

