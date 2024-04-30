The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.

Hello fellow web crawlers! Kira here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Today’s top stories are about: A Republican Governor who shocked both sides of the aisle with her horrific pet story , a new prediction from the ‘Oracle of Costo,’ a warning about what happens if you don’t pay your tolls , and a woman who ate so much instant ramen she ended up in the ER .

After that, check out Tricia’s ‘Digital Democracy’ column.

Until next time,

— K.D.

⚡ Today’s top stories

“I hated that dog,” Noem writes in her forthcoming book .

➤ READ MORE

The man’s newest prediction, dubbed his “scariest prediction yet ,” is bringing bad news to Costco rotisserie chicken lovers.

➤ READ MORE

🚗 LEGAL

Woman issues warning for drivers who use toll roads after harrowing experience

Can you actually go to jail for not paying your tolls?

➤ READ MORE

A woman ate so many ramen noodles she wound up in the ER . Was it worth it?

➤ READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

👩‍💻 Digital Democracy

By Tricia Crimmins

Senior Reporter

Alabama House bill proposes workers choose between celebrating Juneteenth or Confederate president

In each edition of web_crawlr we have exclusive original content every day. On Tuesdays our Senior Reporter Tricia Crimmins explains the legislation that is captivating the internet in her “Digital Democracy” column. If you want to read columns like this before everyone else, subscribe to web_crawlr to get your daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the web

🍴 Food servers have to put up with a lot. And some customers can react badly when their preferences aren’t met. However, a viral video seems to show a customer going beyond the pale when it comes to reacting to whatever is or isn’t on the menu.

🚙 In a viral video, mechanics revealed what car they would never own or drive .

🍬 Candy machines conjure sweet memories of childhood, but many may feel different about them after watching a video about how they are cleaned .

🗣️ According to some folks online, boomers take the prize for the rudest generation. A former Lowe’s worker adds to this conversation by sharing their experience working at Lowe’s and dealing with a rude customer who wouldn’t accept her assistance because of her age and gender.

🔋 A woman claims she bought a vintage clock at auction, with a 20-year-old Duracell battery that was still running .

☕ A self-identified actor and part-time barista claims that Starbucks is rolling out new cups , putting customers on guard for possible shrinkflation tactics from the coffee retailer.

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: Here’s why Netflix action movies always suck .

📝 Question of the Day

Everyone’s got opinions, and we want to know yours. Just click a button below to answer the question, and tomorrow we will let you know how fellow web crawlers like you answered.

ARE CYBERTRUCKS COOL OR OBNOXIOUS?

To answer questions like this in the future, sign up for web_crawlr here.

👋 Before you go

There’s nothing quite like sleeping at home in your own bed. But there are few things as luxurious as going to sleep in the linens of a bed in a high-end hotel.

And there’s no reason you can’t combine the two.

That’s the conclusion Stella Kley (@stellabr8) came to after returning from her latest business trip. A series of nights spent sleeping in high-end bedding convinced her to recreate the hotel experience with her own bed—and she’s taken to TikTok to show people how they can do the same.

🎶 Now Playing: “Fainted Love” by Conan Gray 🎶