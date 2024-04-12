‘I cannot believe I never realized these aren’t regulated’: Woman cleans out public candy machine. Viewers are shocked

Candy machines conjure sweet memories of childhood, but many may feel different about them after watching a video about how they are cleaned.

In a viral clip that has racked up over 4.7 million views, TikToker Karelle Schmidt (@karelleschmidt) showed off how she cares for the candy machines she owns.

Viewers were not impressed.

“I finally went and checked on this candy machine that I own,” the woman said while recording herself opening the machine’s door with a key. “I’ve not been there in a very long time.”

The woman said her brother had been caring for the machine but went to the military. So, she had to take responsibility for collecting the money from the machine and cleaning it.

“So, I’m taking it all apart,” she said.

She then showed the entire process required to clean the machine. First, she unscrewed several tiny screws and took the machine apart.

“I threw everything in the sink to be washed,” she explained.

Then, she appeared to wipe the inside of the remaining parts of the machine with a piece of paper towel.

The TikToker admitted she didn’t have all of the usual tools she uses to clean the candy machine.

“I had to make do with what I had,” she said.

She used dish soap and a sponge to clean the machine’s remaining parts, then put it all back together.

“It’s better than it was when I got there,” she said.

Finally, she refilled the machine with fresh candy and snacks.

In the comments section, viewers were not thrilled with the TikToker’s cleaning job.

“You may have just singlehandly tanked the candy machine business,” user Gina wrote.

“I’ll never eat from another candy machine,” a second viewer said.

“Thank you for solidifying why I should never let my kids get candy out of these,” another commented.

Schmidt’s TikTok page is dedicated to showcasing the inner workings of candy machines and vending machines. These videos sometimes receive comments that express concerns about their cleanliness.

