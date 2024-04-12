‘Especially because of how outdated they are’: Mechanics reveal what car they would never own or drive

Discovering a problem with your car can be a devastating experience. Maybe you spent all your savings on a new model or purchased a lightly used car only to find out that the make is riddled with issues. Though car owners are able to do a quick internet search to discover issues, scrolling through endless articles can be disorientating. Fortunately, experts have posted countless videos on topics like the best diesel trucks, common maintenance mistakes, and the five most unreliable cars to help viewers make the most informed decisions when it comes to buying or caring for a car.

Recently, auto dealership AltKeySouth (@atlkeysouth) garnered over 603,000 views when it posted a video asking mechanics which cars they would never own or drive.

In the video, three mechanics agreed that the worst cars to own are those in the Chrysler family, which includes Dodge, Ram, and Jeep, through Chrysler’s parent company, Stellantis.

According to the first mechanic, Dodge is “outdated.” The other two mechanics agreed, with one adding that he’d never own “anything produced by Chrysler” because “they just have a lot of problems.” Overall, three out of eight mechanics agreed that the worst cars are Chrysler, Jeep, and Dodge.

Unfortunately for Chrysler owners, the cars produced under the brand are riddled with issues. According to Car Clinic, Chryslers routinely suffer brake, clutch, and engine problems. Drivers can experience difficulty shifting gears, strange clutch pedal behavior, and grinding. Newer models also have issues with some of their safety features, like blind spot detection. Chryslers also experience electrical problems after a few years. These include problems like a broken power window, faulty radio, flickering headlights, and intermittent power loss.

Dodge is an iconic brand that predates Chrysler, but over the years, issues have arisen that have tarnished its sterling reputation. According to HotCars.com, Dodge’s issues range from slight to severe. One issue that primarily affects Ram trucks, especially models made from 1998-2006, is dashboards cracking and splintering, creating sharp plastic edges that pose a serious safety hazard in a wreck. Another recent issue that mostly affects the 2014 Dodge Chargers is door panels warping and coming off due to heat exposure.

Jeeps also have their own particular quirks, according to A1 Auto. These include clogged fuel injectors, electronic malfunctions, and taillight circuit corrosion. However, the most infamous issue is the death wobble. Some owners of popular models like the Jeep Grand Cherokee report that the steering wheel vibrates and shakes violently when they reach high speeds, making the vehicle hard to handle.

Viewers discussed their own views on which cars are the worst in the comments section.

“They right bout them Dodges,” one said.

“I see a lot of these videos and they never, I mean never, say they wouldn’t drive a Toyota lol,” another remarked.

“Def Kia and Hyundai,” a third remarked.

Others stepped up to defend their cars.

“Been driving Jeeps for years. Zero issue,” a viewer said.

“Yea well, my Ram has a lifetime powertrain warranty. So checkmate lol,” a second added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep via email and to AltKeySouth via TikTok comment for more information.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.