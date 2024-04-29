‘Watch me brick Cybertruck’: Man takes his Cybertruck through car wash

In a tongue-and-cheek video, a Cybertruck owner invites users to watch him “brick” his Tesla Cybertruck by taking it through a car wash.

TikTok user David (@dbzzle) is the proud owner of a Tesla Cybertruck. He’s posted several videos of his purchase, including one that demonstrates the vehicle’s auto parallel parking feature and another showing off the “soft” click of the tailgate as it closes. In another video, which has amassed 56,000 views, David jokes that he’s going to “brick” his electric truck by driving it through the car wash.

The Cybertruck’s display indicates that the vehicle is on “car wash mode.” Much of the Cybertruck interior is glass, and so viewers are able to see more of the car wash soap and brushes than you would in a regular (non-Tesla) vehicle.

But any viewers who were watching the video with the expectation that the Cybertruck is literally water resistant, were disappointed. The Cybertruck completes the car wash, receives a quick blow dry, and exits no worse for wear.

In the comments, some users expressed concern that David is going against Tesla’s suggestion that owners hand wash the Cybertruck.

“You just voided your warranty,” wrote one user.

A second user wrote, “I’m surprised it didn’t cause the truck to break down.”

Other users expressed disappointment that David engaged it “clickbait” with his video title.

“There are so many other ways to flex that you have a cybertruck that DONT involve clickbait,” wrote one user. David responded, “I need ideas.”

Another user explained, “These nerds crying clickbait don’t understand sarcasm. ‘It’s going to brick’ is what anti EV people always say and my guy is making fun of them.”

Why can’t Cybertrucks go through car washes?

While it won’t short-circuit, Tesla does recommend that you hand wash and not take the Cybertruck through a traditional car wash. In addition to potential scuffs and scratches, certain car wash products could react poorly with the Cybertruck’s exterior. However, just because it’s not recommended doesn’t mean you can’t do it. Another Cybertruck owner proved it’s possible earlier in the month. Not everybody had the same results, unfortunately. Another TikToker accused a car wash of damaging his Cybertruck—and then deleting the dash cam evidence of it. And another said his Cybertruck’s touchscreen broke after he took it through a car wash.

The Daily Dot reached out to David via TikTok direct message for comment.

