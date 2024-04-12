‘Same price but smaller cup???’: Starbucks worker reveals new plastic cups. Customers aren’t having it

A self-identified actor and part-time barista claims that Starbucks is rolling out new cups, putting customers on guard for possible shrinkflation tactics from the coffee retailer.

The TikTok comes courtesy of creator Shelby Dominguez (@shelby_dominguez). It has gotten more than 374,000 views since going up on April 2. In it, she announces the new cups—which don’t appear to be trumpeted by Starbucks itself yet—from her drive-thru post.

“We got the new trenta,” she declares in the video. “She’s a little top-heavy,” she added, indicating what appears to be a slightly widened ridge in the top third of the cup design.

“We got this new tall hot cup,” she continues. “It’s a chode!” She compares the new cup to the old cup; it’s clearly shorter and possibly wider than the old version.

“Yeah!” she says with measurable enthusiasm. “Come check us out, guys!” she adds, using finger guns to convey further enthusiasm.

Commenters did not register similar finger-guns levels of enthusiasm.

“I wanna see if the same amount of liquid fits in all three,” one said.

Another claimed, “It does, corporate just wanted to use the grande/venti lids on all cups.”

One predicted, “They are starting to shrink the cups and up the prices,” adding, “lovely.”

While others insisted that’s not the plan, the shrinkflation phenomenon has Starbucks customers and other consumers on edge. According to a March 1 article in the New York Times, the practice is defined as “downsizing products without downsizing price.” While the article notes shrinkflation was actually more active in 2016 than it is today, the practice has received enough attention that President Joe Biden recently created a video expressing his angst over it.

Dominguez’s video gave occasion for viewers to weigh in on a different matter: Boycotting Starbucks for its perceived alignment with Israel over the current war in Gaza. A Time article from February pins the boycott to an Oct. 9 Starbucks Workers United post on X, which declared, “Solidarity with Palestine!” The article notes, “The move prompted Starbucks to file a lawsuit against the union for trademark infringement, arguing that the union’s use of the Starbucks name and a similar logo had angered customers and damaged its reputation.”

A commenter, picking up on that action, shared, “Still haven’t had Starbucks since Oct 7.”

That led another to retort, “Sounds sad. You should get a cake pop and a frappe.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Dominguez via TikTok comment and to Starbucks via email.

