‘Well, I’m 20’: Former Lowe’s worker says customer asked for manager because she didn’t want help from ‘an 18-year-old girl’

According to some folks online, boomers take the prize for the rudest generation. A former Lowe’s worker adds to this conversation by sharing their experience working at Lowe’s and dealing with a rude customer who wouldn’t accept her assistance because of her age and gender.

In a now-viral TikTok, Amelia (@ailema_faith) responds to a stitched video by @chpmukyay.

“Boomers f*cking hate getting the same energy back,” @chpmukyay says.

Amelia continues to tell viewers her story.

“So when I worked at Lowe’s, there was one day in particular that was, like, super crazy busy, and I was the only person for two departments,” she begins.

Amelia says as she was running around, “trying to do it all,” a customer stopped to ask, “Can you call someone to come teach me how to hang a picture? Because I don’t want help from an 18-year-old girl.”

“I looked at her, and I said, ‘Well, I’m 20’,” Amelia continues. “I called my manager, and I said, ‘Hey, can you come over to aisle whatever? Um, there’s a customer that doesn’t want help from an 18-year-old girl.'”

This reportedly angered the customer.

“She went off on me and my manager, and I was just like, ‘I literally said exactly what you said to me. I just repeated what you said to me to my manager’,” Amelia says.

“Um, I got in trouble,” she adds before ending the video.

The video has garnered over 886,000 views and 71,400 likes as of publication. The Daily Dot has reached out to Lowe’s for comment via email and to Amelia via TikTok direct message.

Boomers are the generation born from 1946-1964. They are generally characterized as a generation with a strong work ethic, focus, and discipline. However, among customer service workers, boomers are often considered rude compared to younger-generation customers.

Viewers in the comments section agree with Amelia that boomers tend to be ruder than other generations.

“Boomers think the sh*t they say isn’t disrespectful until they hear it repeated back to them and they’re embarrassed,” one viewer writes.

“Why the f*ck did an adult woman need someone to teach her how to hang a picture in the first place? Google it babe, leave the retail workers alone,” another says.

“The amount of times I’ve been given the most disrespectful, condescending ‘advice’ from boomers in my teens and twenties while working retail was insane,” another remarks.

On the other hand, perhaps it’s not necessarily a boomer trait to be rude, and Amelia simply got a rude customer. Customers are rude all the time, as the Daily Dot often reports, and it might not be fair to just pin it on boomers.

