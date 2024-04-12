‘You know when you stay at a hotel and it’s the best bed of your life?’: Business traveler recreates hotel bed at home by shopping these items on Amazon

There’s nothing quite like sleeping at home in your own bed. But there are few things as luxurious as going to sleep in the luxurious linens of a bed in a high-end hotel.

And there’s no reason you can’t combine the two.

That’s the conclusion Stella Kley (@stellabr8) came to after returning from her latest business trip. A series of nights spent sleeping in high-end bedding convinced her to recreate the hotel experience with her own bed—and she’s taken to TikTok to show people how they can do the same.

Kley posted her video recommendation on Wednesday, and since then, it’s racked up a tidy 1.2 million views and counting.

“You know when you stay at a hotel and it’s like the best bed of your life?” Kley asked her viewers. “You can’t get out of bed because it’s so soft and cozy and fluffy? That was me the last two weeks I was traveling for work.”

But the trip made her come to a realization: “There’s nothing stopping me from making my own bed at home just like this one.”

She said when she returned home, she began researching how she could make her own bed rival the ones at hotel chains.

According to CNET, one of the best ways to duplicate the luxurious feel of a high-end hotel bed is to opt for quality bedding made of natural fabric. “Not only does high-quality bedding usually feel softer and lavish, but it can also help you get a better night’s rest — especially if you’re a hot sleeper. High-thread count sheets made of natural fabrics (like cotton, linen, and bamboo) are cozy but breathable, helping you stay comfortable while you sleep.”

Kley said she found the sheets she ended up using by researching options on Amazon.

“I just bought these sheets from Amazon. They were like $40, and they have like 50,000 reviews,” she told her audience.

“If you’re thinking, ‘These sheets from Target, … TJ Maxx, whatever, they’ll do; they’re fine,’ you’re wrong,” she said. “Because that’s what I thought too, and my whole life has changed. I sleep better. I literally can’t get out of bed in the morning.”

Kley said her endorsement is “not sponsored” by Bedsure, the company that manufactures the sheets in question. Still, she insisted the sheets have “changed my life.”

The Daily Dot has contacted Kley and Bedsure via email for comment.

Bedsure’s bamboo-derived rayon sheets do have over 50,000 reviews on Amazon, with an average rating of 4.5 out of five stars. And a vocal element in Kley’s comment section seems to agree with the assessment.

Tabby (@devilwearspizza) wrote, “I KNEW it would be Bedsure, they also changed my life.”

“Omg I have a Bedsure comforter and it changed my sleep,” another viewer added.

Another person commented, “I will never regret splurging on my mattress, sheets, and linen duvet cover.”

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.