We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up for the Daily Dot newsletter to get the best and worst of the internet in your inbox every day. WebCrawler Reusable Block Form EMAIL * reCAPTCHA If you are human, leave this field blank. SIGN UP Let me read it first

Hello fellow web crawlers! Andrew here. Welcome to today’s edition of web_crawlr.

Happy Friday! Our top stories today are about: How we may have all been eating cheese wrong , Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) getting roasted online after announcing he would be stepping down as the leader of the Republican caucus, an explainer of the “ Sad Hamster Meme ,” and OpenAI filing a motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought against it by the New York Times.

After that, our Trending team reveals who the “Main Character of the Week” is.

Also: It’s Friday, which means it is time for our weekly news quiz. If you answer the question correctly, you might win a web_crawlr shirt.

See ya tomorrow!

— A.W.

⚡ Today’s top stories

We’ve all been eating cheese wrong , apparently.

➤READ MORE

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) announced in a speech that he’ll be stepping down as leader of the Republican caucus after the election this November.

➤READ MORE

You know how, every once in a while, you feel like a truly small little baby girl? Well, there is a new meme template for you .

➤READ MORE

OpenAI filed a motion to dismiss the New York Times’ case against it over claims that the generative AI company’s ChatGPT infringed on its copyright.

➤READ MORE

We crawl the web so you don’t have to. Sign up to receive web_crawlr, a daily newsletter from the Daily Dot, in your inbox each day.

✏️ Take our weekly news quiz!

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr? Prove it by answering our question of the week! The answer can be found somewhere in one of our newsletters from this week.

If you answer correctly, you’ll be entered to win a web_crawlr shirt, and we’ll shout out five people who won the shirt!

CONSPIRACY THEORIES ONLINE ARE SWIRLING ABOUT THE WHEREABOUTS OF WHICH MEMBER OF THE ROYAL FAMILY?

Think you know the answer? Sign up for web_crawlr so you can answer next week’s question!

👑 Main Character of the Week

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: Girl Scouts

Main Character of the Week is a weekly column that tells you the most prominent “main character” online (good or bad). It runs on Fridays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🔒 Surf the ‘net safely

Do you have questions about how to be safe online? If you do, you are in luck. Our “Your Password Sucks” column answers internet security questions from web crawlers like you.

If you ask a question by clicking here or the button below and our Tech Reporter Mikael picks it to be answered in a future column, we’ll send you this pretty sweet web_crawlr desk mat.

If you want to ask a question, sign up for web_crawlr here.

🕸️ Crawling the web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🛠️ Home Depot employee Kevin Walsh (@kevinwalsh539) is fed up with some of the questions that he gets asked while on shift for the retailer, so he decided to lampoon them in a viral TikTok video.

🍼 One customer of Texas-based grocery store H-E-B says she “can’t do it anymore,” as the cost of the store-brand baby formula she has purchased for her child has risen by at least $10 , quickly approaching the cost of the name-brand canister.

🚗 Honda vehicles are, in common understanding, generally known for their reliability. However, one mechanic went viral for sharing a “common” issue with “newer” Hondas .

🍫 A user on TikTok has gone viral after showing off a new product from Reese’s that is sure to be testing the diets of all who see it.

🥦 This frozen vegetable brand has got some explaining to do. In a viral video, one customer called frozen vegetable company Birds Eye for false advertising on their mixed bag of cauliflower and broccoli.

🍸 You might have noticed that the cost of going out is going up. But don’t blame the servers for how expensive ordering a drink might be.

💄 Finding good products in the Marshalls beauty section is a hit or miss , as a recent viral video posted to TikTok illustrated.

🎮 From the Daily Dot archive: From Club Penguin to Roblox, LGBTQ youth have always flocked to gaming websites .

👋 Before you go

One TikTok creator @yellz1, ranted to her TikTok viewers about the fast-food giant’s decision to have the Sausage McGriddle no longer on the all-day menu.

The TikToker begins her rant while filming from the inside of her car, and is in complete shock that McDonald’s would make the $2 sausage only available during breakfast hours, which ends at either 10:30am or 11am, depending on the McDonald’s store.

She also claimed the price increased from $2 to $4. According to Mc-Menu.com, the price varies from state to state. For instance, in California, the price is indeed $4.69.

The TikTok rant video has accumulated 2 million views and 169,700 likes.

“This is why people are depressed, this why people are anxious, if maybe we can waltz up at McDonald’s at 7:30pm, and order a Sausage McGriddle for $2 again, people would be happier,” ranted @yellz1.