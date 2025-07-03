“Are they going to have any customers left at this point?”: Shoppers say ASOS banned them for too many returns—company responds

We’ve all had the experience of buying something, only for it to arrive and not meet your expectations. Maybe it’s an item that doesn’t work as expected; maybe it’s an article of clothing that just doesn’t fit you right. But whatever is wrong with it, there’s a pretty standard process for resolving the issue: returning the item.

However, recent shakeups in the online retail space have made this once-simple process a bit more of a headache. While some retailers have rolled out returnless return policies, which allow customers to keep items while still getting their money back, others have clamped down on shoppers who they say are performing too many returns.

For example, one Sephora manager warned that customers could get banned if they brought back too many items. A former Costco manager alleged that a similar policy was in place in Costco stores.

Now, online retailer ASOS is taking things a step further by closing user accounts.

Why is ASOS closing accounts?

According to WWD, the company began banning user accounts that had performed too many returns.

As part of this banning process, a substantial number of ASOS customers received emails that read the following: “Your Asos account is being closed…Some time ago, we contacted you to inform you of certain changes made to our Fair Use Policy. After reviewing your recent return activity again, you are still part of a small group of customers whose shopping behavior continues to breach our Fair Use Policy. For this reason, we have decided to close your account.”

Users who received this email were also told that any attempts to open new accounts would also be prevented and that the resultant accounts would be banned.

The reaction from social media users was swift. Many simply commiserated. Others questioned why they were targeted in this crackdown at all, given the number of orders they’d returned.

@shanellerianne ASOS closing my account after 15years LOL… anyone have the same email?? Let me just go back to enjoying my holiday … ♬ original sound – SHOTTAWORLD🌍🩸

“105 orders in 10 years and I’ve returned wayyyy less than like 1/3 of that I’d say,” wrote a user in the comments of one video. “FU ASOS.”

“Banned after an order I returned two items out of 3 like WHAT?!” added another commenter. “I kept the most expensive thing I ordered and the others were the wrong size? Also paid every year for their shipping membership.”

“Glad it’s not just me in the banned club. Are they going to have any customers left at this point,” questioned a third.

I was pregnant and ordered a load of maternity clothes from @ASOS_news. I had a miscarriage and returned the clothes. Asos have closed my account and banned me for life due to returns. Thank you asos for punishing me more than I already have been. — Rachel Moore (@RachelMoor76582) June 21, 2025

ASOS responds

In a statement to WWD, the company said that this crackdown was part of a broader effort to improve the quality of their shopping experience and return process.

“This helps us maintain our commitment to offering free returns to all customers across all core markets,” the company said of account closures.

ASOS further stated that its returns policy remains broadly accessible, offering free, unconditional returns to the majority of its customers. However, for a small subset of users with unusually high return rates, the company requires a net order value of at least $50 to continue qualifying for free returns. Customers who fall below this threshold are subject to a $4.99 return fee.

The aforementioned account deletions, the company clarified, applied only to an even smaller group of users.

Additionally, the company is promoting its Fit Assistant tool, which uses A.I. and customer data to help shoppers pick clothing that will fit them in the way they like — hopefully reducing return rates in the process.

The Internet still isn’t happy

Despite the company’s insistence that this is only affecting a small number of people, the internet is still filled with users saying their account closure is not justified. And, as often happens after incidents like these, scammers say that they can help one get their account back.

In the comments of many TikTok videos on the topic and posts about account suspensions on X, formerly known as Twitter, numerous commenters are alleging that certain accounts or numbers on WhatsApp will be able to get one’s account back.

In reality, ASOS has offered no pathway for users to reopen accounts, and any internet commenter claiming they can do so is likely trying to scam those who have just had their account closed.

Instead, if one truly feels that their account has been closed in error, they can reach out to ASOS customer support. However, there do not appear to be cases of people successfully contesting this decision online.

