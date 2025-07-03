“You’re a very unkind person”: Customer posts his own meltdown at a DoorDash driver, and it backfires in a huge way

A man’s angry rant about a DoorDash driver backfired spectacularly after he shared it on social media, and folks had something to say about it.

Featured Video

On July 2, 2025, @icmpressure tweeted, “DoorDash driver was utterly incompetent so I went off on her. I hate incompetence,” along with screenshots showing his increasingly furious messages to the driver. Rather than earning sympathy, the tweet quickly became the center of public ridicule on X, formerly Twitter.

His tirade gained traction for all the wrong reasons. The DoorDash screenshots revealed a pattern of escalating rage over what appeared to be a minor delivery issue. Before long, folks began calling him out for his overreaction and disrespect.

Advertisement

A calm response highlighted the real issue

While many criticized him, one reply stood out. X user @divya_venn offered a measured perspective, saying, “I also hate incompetence. I hate it in the only place I have any control over it: myself. It is deeply incompetent to outsource a task and then throw a tantrum when it isn’t done the way you would do it.”

Despite the constructive tone, @icmpressure doubled down. He responded, “Huge fan of your account but respectfully disagree on this one. The entire service economy operates on the premise that we pay money to workers to outsource various services/products. Mistakes happen sure but good service & basic competence are to be expected in exchange for us paying them.”

He continued, “By this reasoning, do you not think we have the right to complain about bad service at a restaurant simply because we can eat at home?”

Advertisement

His response did not win him any support. In fact, the reply triggered a new wave of criticism.

Backlash came swiftly

Shortly after, hundreds of people on X piled on. Some accused him of lacking empathy, while others pointed out the irony of expecting flawless service while behaving rudely himself. Multiple people told him that he needed anger management classes. Others called him a walking red flag.

You’re a very unkind person — Daniel (@growing_daniel) July 2, 2025

Advertisement

“You’re the kind of guy to send message after message to someone ur interested in and get super angry when they don’t respond immediately. You should look into anger management,” said @OuijaVT.

Even those who agreed that consumers have the right to expect decent service found his tone inappropriate. Many noted that service workers already deal with low wages and poor treatment; public berating only makes things worse.

Advertisement

“You’re not complaining or criticizing in any kind of constructive manner though. You’re being impetuous, unreasonable, and essentially harassing someone over an extremely minor thing,” @wolfofyallst stated calmly. “You don’t know why your delivery was delayed, there could have been a multitude of reasons.”

some of you are beyond rehabilitation https://t.co/8tyrMXBm1y — brandon* (@brndxix) July 2, 2025

One person summed up the sentiment best, saying, “How someone treats those in the service industry will tell you a lot about their character.”

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.







