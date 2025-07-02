“Please tell me I’m missing something”: Woman who spent the past month in nature crashes out over Labubu craze

If you’ve been online at all lately, chances are you’ve stumbled across Labubus. These cute (and scary) fuzzy toys have adults absolutely obsessed.

How did the Labubu craze begin?

At first, Labubus were only popping up in niche collector circles or Chinese toy brand Pop Mart fans. But soon, they were everywhere—featured in blind unboxings, celebrity posts, and selling out in seconds at Pop Mart.

Now, people are buying, trading, and obsessing over the strange little creatures like they’re gold.

Labubus are part of The Monsters line, a collectible toy series created by artist Kasing Lung and distributed by Pop Mart. They’ve got a very specific look: big ears, mischievous faces, and tiny sharp teeth that somehow make them endearing. They’re often sold blind-box style, making it harder to get the one you want—and that’s part of the appeal.

Some fans see them as high fashion. Others say they’re part Beanie Baby, part emotional support toy. Either way, Labubus have completely taken over.

A TikToker’s reaction who was offline for a month, completely unaware of the trend

But not everyone got the memo.

After a long stretch offline, TikTok creator @averagefashionblogger came back to the internet only to be completely blindsided by the trend.

In a TikTok with over 327,000 views, she recorded herself staring into the camera, confused and in tears.

“Can everybody that’s been talking about Labubus please stop?” she began.

Explaining she’s been away from the internet, out in the woods for an entire month, she says she didn’t know what a Labubu was.

“I thought everyone was talking about a nice pair of shoes,” she states. “I look it up. It’s a stuffed animal on a keychain. Please tell me I’m missing something.”

She adds that seeing grown adults obsessing over the tiny toys gave her the “biggest ick.”

“It’s my grown [expletive] adult friends. People online. Everyone,” she exclaims. “Please tell me I’m missing something, because this is freaking me the [expletive] out.”

Genuinely confused, she asks if she’s misunderstood something.

“Is there a million dollars hidden in one?” she asks. “Because what the [expletive] is going on? I can’t imagine this is a real thing, everyone. You guys are really scaring the [expletive] out of me.”

In the comments, users were howling at her confusion.

Some shared their own first impressions of the toys, while others backed her up completely.

“I thought Labubu meant lobotomy, in the same way delulu means delusional,” shared one commenter. “So when people say, ‘I’m saving up for a Labubu,’ I was like YES GIRL!!”

“The first correct take on Labubus,” another person wrote.

“Now look at how much they cost,” a third added.

“Go back to the woods babe. You are safer there,” someone else joked.

