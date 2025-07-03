“Contradictory to democracy”: Morgan Spector of “The Gilded Age” perfectly summarizes why billionaires shouldn’t exist

As George Russell in The Gilded Age, actor Morgan Spector is the face of the billionaire class in the 19th century. From his time playing the role, which is inspired by IRL railroad tycoon Jay Gould, he knows a thing or two about what makes the super-rich tick.

However, as an outspoken socialist, he has made it clear that his role—and online identity as “train daddy”—is designed as a critique.

Morgan Spector thoughtfully questions the existence of billionaires

In a TikTok interview with TVInsider, Spector shared more about his approach to the role, noting that his critique is “fundamentally systemic.”

“There should not be billionaires,” he said. “Some of them happen to be a**holes. It doesn’t mean that they all are necessarily, right? You could have a very benevolent billionaire. Still, the existence of that billionaire is contradictory to democracy and a sort of fairness, right?”

He went on to argue that generous philanthropy can’t be considered democratic because “if you decide I’m going to give $10 billion or $20 billion to the effort to fight climate change, that means you get to dictate how that fight is done.”

“I think the idea of like looking at billionaires …or millionaires in our era spending time with people who have that kind of wealth and power, and seeing their human qualities; that’s not contradictory to a critique of a system that allows that kind of consultation of concentration of power,” he concluded. “The system is still profoundly flawed, and the system should be fought, whether or not you can see people as human.”

In the comments of this TikTok, which has amassed 98,400 views, the majority seemed to agree with Spector’s sentiments.

“There can’t be a benevolent billionaire,” one TikTok user wrote. “Maybe a millionaire, but you genuinely cannot be a good person and make billions of dollars at the same time. To hoard that much wealth is inherently evil.”

Another agreed, noting that “you don’t get a million dollars without exploiting someone.”

While a third joked: “I was unfamiliar with The Gilded Age’s game.”

However, others were a little less convinced by Spector, noting that, he too, makes a lot of money.

“Two millionaires trying to convince you they are on your side,” one commented. “We don’t live the same lives.”

While another echoed, “It is a little weird to me to see multimillionaires criticizing billionaires.”

Either way, it’s clear that Spector’s role in The Gilded Age is inspired by modern discourse on billionaires. And, honestly, he’s on to something.

