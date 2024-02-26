‘This is why people are depressed’: Customer slams McDonald’s for removing Sausage McGriddle from all-day menu, raising its price

“Lean Back” rapper Fat Joe once said his famous line via Instagram Live: “Yesterday’s price is not today’s price,” and for loyal McDonald’s breakfast fans, that face is a nightmare.

One such fan is TikTok creator @yellz1, who ranted to her TikTok viewers about the fast-food giant’s decision to have the Sausage Mcgriddle no longer on the all-day menu.

The TikToker begins her rant while filming from the inside of her car, and is in complete shock that McDonald’s would make the $2 sausage only available during breakfast hours, which ends at either 10:30am or 11am, depending on the McDonald’s store.

She also claimed the price increased from $2 to $4. According to Mc-Menu.com, the price varies from state to state. For instance, in California, the price is indeed $4.69.

The TikTok rant video has accumulated 2 million views and 169,700 likes as of Sunday.

“This is why people are depressed, this why people are anxious, if maybe we can waltz up at McDonald’s at 7:30pm, and order a Sausage McGriddle for $2 again, people would be happier,” ranted @yellz1.

As prices continue to increase for some local fast-food restaurants and dining places in general, many Americans choose to eat at home instead.

According to an article written by Business Insider, “The cost of food to eat at home rose about 1.3% through 2023, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ consumer price index. But during that time, the cost of eating out at limited-service restaurants, which includes fast-food chains like McDonald’s, grew 5.9%.”

Even reported by the Daily Dot in 2022, McDonald’s raised their $1 drink by $0.25 to $0.50 depending on the size of the drink. This caused a lot of consumers to be frustrated by the sudden price increase.

Some viewers shared their opinions in the comments section on the new changes at the popular fast food chain.

“No one ever orders the mcgriddles even though they’re the best,” stated a viewer.

“I didnt really like mcdonalds breakfast until i got the mcgriddle tho, so you speaking facts,” commented another viewer.

