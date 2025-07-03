Viral “Guadalajara facelift lady” shares her kids’ reactions to her dramatic new look

Michelle Wood (@michellewood165), a 50-year-old woman who went viral for her stunning facelift transformation, is now sharing how her friends and family reacted to the drastic change. After traveling to Guadalajara, Mexico, for extensive cosmetic surgery in May 2025, Wood documented her recovery on TikTok, earning her the nickname “Guadalajara facelift lady” from commenters stunned by her youthful new appearance.

Most of her loved ones have been very supportive, though some were more blunt than others.

The kids react to their mom looking 27 again

Wood traveled to Mexico to get a full facelift and other procedures that left her looking significantly younger earlier this year. Some TikTokers reacting to her videos said she could pass for being in her 30s or even her 20s.

Since her first post about the surgery on June 5, 2025, Wood has spent most of her videos answering questions from curious fans. The latest, posted on July 2, asked her if she has a partner and kids, and how they and her friends responded to her altered appearance.

Wood said that she’s single, but has a couple of kids who were definitely willing to share their opinions.

First, Wood explained that she didn’t let anyone see her until three days after the surgery. Extensive cosmetic surgery like this takes time to heal and initially leaves the patient swollen and stiff. She only spoke with her mother on day three, and waited a week before video chatting with her kids.

Several days later, the kids picked her up from the airport.

“My one son, Rowan, said, ‘you look really pretty, mom,’” she recalled. “My kids are really good about trying to give compliments.”

Most of them, anyway.

“My other son, he’s a blunt force object,” Wood said. “He tells me like it is. He said, ‘well, you don’t look as swollen, you don’t look as stretched.’”

Commenters who have been there supported her decision to delay letting her kids see her.

“Glad you didn’t see them till after you were healed,” said @hey_guess_what_. “I saw my mom after she had a facelift, eyelid surgery and a deep chem peel and it traumatized me because she looked so horrific and I was shocked. It’s been 30 years and I still remember looking at her like that.”

“It’s TikTok famous girl”

Her friends have been more consistently and enthusiastically supportive, according to Wood.

“My friends have all said that I look great,” she reported. “In fact, I met with a previous customer this morning, and when I got out of the car, she said, ‘oh, it’s TikTok famous girl.’”

This friend had found videos about Wood online on her own and felt like the woman on screen was so familiar. She checked Wood’s TikTok page later and realized that the lady going viral was her friend.

The famous TikToker went on to explain that she’s put a lot of effort into cultivating a supportive friend group. She’s not a fan of folks who tear each other down.

“I think that women particularly are really hard on each other and can be downright vicious to one another,” she said. “So, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve really curated my friend group.”

TikTok fans have also been overwhelmingly positive about Wood’s procedure.

“The most natural face renovation I have seen and I’m a surgical scrub so I’ve seen a lot, amazing work,” wrote @appleuser7283893.

