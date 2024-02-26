‘I have 2 Hondas’: Mechanic reveals a ‘common’ issue with ‘newer’ Hondas

Every car brand has issues for which they are known by mechanics. That said, Honda vehicles are, in common understanding, generally known for their reliability.

But is this true? To investigate the idea, the TikTok account for Accurate Auto, a Colorado-based auto repair shop (@accurateautoinc), decided to create a video asking their mechanics about the most common issues with Hondas.

The result? It’s true—Hondas are pretty reliable.

That said, some mechanics noted certain issues that they’ve seen time and time again with the cars.

For example, one mechanic at the beginning says that newer Hondas have issues with timing chain tensioners. Another mechanic says “timing belts,” and a further mechanic agrees that Hondas can have problems with timing chains, an issue he says can be resolved with “normal maintenance.”

One mechanic also notes that “Hondas don’t have a lot of issues,” though he admits that some older vehicles have automatic transmission issues.

“It’s another good running car,” summarizes an additional mechanic. “You take care of them, they run for a long time.”

This video is a stark contrast to others from the TikTok page. While a comparable video about Nissan cars causes the mechanics to unload a host of issues to the camera, in the Honda video, the mechanics struggle to come up with issues that are prevalent across all Honda vehicles.

The page also made a video about which cars will not make it past 100k miles; Honda vehicles were not on the list.

In the comments section, users sang the praises of the car brand.

“The fact that everybody has to pause for a good amount of time speaks volumes,” said a user. “Honda should sponsor y’all.”

“The only issue with my Honda is me,” joked another.

“I have 2 Hondas. I’m glad they’re having trouble finding problems,” stated a third.

“My 1992 Honda accord is still going strong,” shared a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Honda via email and Accurate Auto via Instagram direct message.