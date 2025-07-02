“McArby’s”: McDonald’s quietly adds curly fries to the U.S. menu—but only at one restaurant

McDonald’s thrilled and quickly disappointed Americans by announcing the arrival of curly fries, but only at one special location in the U.S. The late June reveal may have the chain’s fans flocking to one city in particular before the deadline

Some of those who can’t make the trip are outright demanding these “Twister Fries” in their big mouths, immediately.

McDonald’s brings curly fries, or Twister Fries, to the U.S.

Calling them “Twister Fries,” food-tracking Instagram account @snackolator reported the arrival of curly fries to McDonald’s on June 27, 2025. However, they will only be available at the Chicago international restaurant. Plus, they may only be around for six weeks.

“You can now get Twister Fries currently sold in other countries at McDonald’s international restaurant in Chicago (1035 W. Randolph),” the account wrote. “At this location they rotate a menu every 6 weeks or so and feature items that they’re currently selling outside of the USA.”

That’s right—nations across Europe and Asia have already been enjoying McDonald’s curly fries for years. Other Instagram users bragged about it in the comments.

“Had these in Germany,” wrote @imlotscast.

“I had them in Ireland a few years ago, along with cheese curds!” said @mildishhambino.

It’s unclear why McDonald’s has been denying Americans a curly fry option all this time. The international fast food chain has many menu items that can only be found in certain parts of the world, but curly fries have a special place in the hearts of U.S. residents.

Ripping off Arby’s?

It’s possible that the curly fry options at many other fast food restaurants here is a barrier to McDonald’s Twister Fries entering the U.S. market. Restaurants like Jack in the Box and Arby’s are famous for their curly fries to the point that many online commenters accused McDonald’s of trying to rip them off.

“Arby’s had it first,” said X user @camfrere.

User @FractalPing straight called the chain “McArby’s” for this.

Arby’s did not invent curly fries, of course—according to Grub Street, their origins may date back to the 19th century.

Regardless, this news has a lot of folks screaming for Twister Fries at all locations. If that’s exactly what McDonald’s was hoping for, well played.

I SPEAK FOR EVERYONE WHEN I SAY BRING IT TO ALL STORES! https://t.co/692HtPFOlU — Kohl (@ColRealPro) July 2, 2025

“I SPEAK FOR EVERYONE WHEN I SAY BRING IT TO ALL STORES!” shouted @ColRealPro.

“I WANT ME SOME MCTITTY TWISTERS BROOOOOO,” yelled @Donte_wO.

I WANT ME SOME MCTITTY TWISTERS BROOOOOO https://t.co/e3bbt9CWL2 — POGGERS | Donte wO🌎🔥 (@Donte_wO) July 1, 2025

