‘Look at the menu’: Server tells people who can’t afford to eat out to stay home after customer complains about $21 glass of wine

You might have noticed that the cost of going out is going up. But don’t blame the servers for how expensive ordering a drink might be.

That’s the message from TikToker and server @amuck_indstrl, who shared a PSA on his account that’s gotten more than 13,500 views since going up on Saturday.

The server starts the video by noting, “If you can’t afford to go out, like, stay home, or at least pay attention to what you’re ordering. Or at least don’t give the … server sh*t.”

He then observed, “I just … work here,” before sharing a recent work story. A couple came in and ordered wine from the bar, he said. The TikToker recounted how the man chose a fairly inexpensive six-ounce pour, while getting his significant other a more expensive nine-ounce glass priced at $21. The couple apparently parked themselves in the venue and only had the one glass each, but when the bill came, the man freaked out over the cost.

“Like, I just … work here,” he pointed out. “I don’t make the … prices. Look at the menu. The prices are listed.”

He then asked, “Why are you getting mad at me over this sh*t, like, bro?”

@amuck_indstrl Server Problems Dont get mad at the server because you didnt check the price on what your order. If you go out to a nice restaurant; be expecting the prices to be a bit higher. Dont get mad at the server and complain because you wernt paying attention to the menu; keep in mind they pointed at the wine they wanted ON THE MENU but didnt check the price?? ♬ original sound – amuck_indstrl

Commenters commiserated with the server.

“This!!” one concurred. “I work at 2 restaurants, and when I tell them their total, they always want to question it.”

Another remarked, “Haaaate that! We have entrees at my work [at a] market price of $220 and people get offended if I tell them or mad if I don’t. Can’t win!”

Someone else pointed out that freaking out over the price is a bad look. “I would be humiliated if my husband or boyfriend started arguing about my drink!”

The server agreed, “Honestly tho.”

But one commenter tried to argue with the server, saying, “The guy with a server job telling me to stay home if I can’t afford it lol.”

Someone else countered, on the TikToker’s behalf, “You would be surprised how much $$ they make.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.