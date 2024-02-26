‘I needed the bucket for storage’: Walmart customer discovers giant Reese’s container for sale. Here’s what’s inside

A user on TikTok has gone viral after showing off a new product from Reese’s that is sure to be testing the diets of all who see it.

In a video with over 1.3 million views, TikTok user Logan Shaw (@loganleeshaw) is walking through a grocery store when he makes an incredible discovery.

“Y’all, I’ve been trying to eat a little healthier, but the devil—he about got me today, because I went to checkout, and look at this,” Shaw says. The clip then cuts to show a pallet stacked high with buckets branded with the Reese’s logo and color scheme.

“You can buy a bucket full of Reese’s?!” he exclaims as the video ends.

As it turns out, you can. Although this bucket appears to not be available on the Walmart website, other buckets are available online. Numerous internet users have documented their experiences discovering the orange Reese’s bucket in stores, which is full of miniature Reese’s cups.

For example, one user on Facebook says he found them available for purchase for around $30. Another internet user claimed to find them on sale for $20.

This isn’t the first time Reese’s has been available in bucket form. Back in 2021, internet users celebrated the release of a Reese’s bucket that was available at Sam’s Club. The bucket contained 375 “snack size” Reese’s peanut butter cups for around $50.

Numerous Reese’s-related stories have gone viral over the years. For example, one user called out the company after claiming that her miniatures were filled with worms. Another claimed she ordered a bag of Reese’s miniatures—only to receive them in a completely liquified state upon arrival.

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts on the Reese’s bucket.

“An industrial kitty litter sized tub of Reese’s is insane,” wrote a user.

“The devil would have guided me straight to the checkout with that bucket,” added another.

“I want you to know that after seeing that bucket and having a long conversation we ran the numbers,” offered a third. “Talked myself into it went back and they were gone.”

“Everytime I try to eat healthy, I find stuff like this,” detailed a further TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to the Hershey Company via its media contact form, Walmart via its media relations contact form, and Shaw via Instagram direct message.