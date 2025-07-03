Woman asks suitors to name “time and place” in Hinge profile. Then a man sends her the coordinates of her own apartment

Navigating the world of dating apps isn’t for the faint of heart. These days, hearing a horror story about a bad Hinge date is more expected than surprising.

Just recently, one woman said her Hinge date took her to a pottery class, then stole the mug she made and unmatched her right after. Another shared that her date—who happened to be a therapist—excused himself to go to the bathroom and never came back, leaving her stranded an hour from home.

And then there’s the one where a guy, upon hearing she was a nurse, asked her if she could prescribe him meds.

Put simply, things are rough out there.

And when you throw location technology and public data into the mix, the risks go far beyond getting ghosted or stood up. Sometimes, they can be downright scary.

Hinge messaging takes a dark, personal turn

TikTok user @anniepoo024 recently posted one of the most unsettling app encounters we’ve heard yet. Her video, which had over 4.2 million views at the time of writing, started off pretty casually.

She explains that on her Hinge profile, she included the line:

“The best way to ask me out is naming a time and place.”

But then, a man messaged her with exactly that: a time and a location. More specifically, he sent her GPS coordinates and the time “9:30.”

“And I’m thinking, oh, they’re just random coordinates. Haha!” she recalls, trying to laugh it off at first.

But when she plugged them into Google Maps, the tone shifted fast.

“I looked up the coordinates,” she says, her expression dead serious. “Okay, why is it my apartment? Why did he send me the coordinates to my apartment?”

Shaken, she ends the video muttering, “I’m done. I’m done.”

How to protect your location while using dating

While the woman didn’t say how the man found her exact address, there are a few ways this kind of thing can happen—and most of them aren’t obvious.

Some dating apps use “approximate location” to show potential matches nearby, but if precise location tracking is turned on in your phone settings, it could get much more accurate than you think.

Other times, the issue isn’t the app at all, but what’s visible across your public internet footprint.

Reverse image searches of profile photos, clues from photos taken inside your apartment, or even connected social accounts can sometimes be enough for someone tech-savvy to narrow down your location.

To protect yourself, make sure to check your location permissions, avoid uploading profile photos taken outside your apartment, and don’t link your Instagram, Spotify, or other apps unless necessary.

And of course, if something ever feels off—even a little—don’t engage. Report and block.

The comment section on Annie’s video was flooded with concern, advice, and a few jokes to lighten the mood.

“Ma’am. Send him coordinates of the closest police station,” one user said.

“Check your location settings on Hinge and make sure precise location is off. That’s terrifying girl pls report him,” another urged.

Some tried to offer hope. “Praying he lives in the same apartment as you and was genuinely shooting his shot,” one person wrote.

“This is actually insane,” one commenter shared. “I went on a FIRST date tonight and this man pulled up every address I’ve ever lived at while I sat across from the table from him. WHAT?! We are not safe.”

