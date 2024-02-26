‘Paid extra for it’: Customer warns of Birds Eye broccoli florets and cauliflower frozen veggies after opening hers

This frozen vegetable brand has got some explaining to do. In a viral video, Kat (@katduhbrat) called frozen vegetable company Birds Eye for false advertising on their mixed bag of cauliflower and broccoli.

“Birds Eye veggies…this has gotta be a joke right,” Kat says in the trending TikTok video.

Kat stopped by the frozen aisle in the grocery store and decided to pick up some frozen veggies to add a healthy kick to her meal. Even though it was a bit more expensive, she opted for the mixed bag of cauliflower and broccoli, preferring to have the two vegetables.

Finally ready to use the bag, she popped it out of the freezer and dumped the bag into a bowl of water to defrost. To her surprise, the only thing that came out was loads of white cauliflower florets.

The only bits of broccoli visible in the bowl are the teeny dustings that sometimes rub off of the broccoli.

“This shouldn’t be as funny as it is, but I bought broccoli florets and cauliflower from Bird’s Eye. Paid extra for it. Is the broccoli in the room with us?” Kat asks.

“They threw in, like, little pieces of broccoli with no actual broccoli, so it’s like they had to try to do this,” Kat adds, imagining a worker throwing in what we can only describe as a sprinkling of broccoli.

We couldn’t find anyone else online who’d expressed a similar complaint, so it’s possible Kat was unlucky and got a bad batch.

Kat’s video has more than a quarter million views and hundreds of comments. And the comments section did not disappoint with its humor.

“I am screamingggg this would never happen with a bag of French fries,” the tip comment read. “That’s so real and something i’m definitely keeping in mind for next time,” Kat replied.

“Essence of broccoli,” a person wrote.

“Broccoli Lacroix,” another said, referring to the very subtle hints of flavor La Croix is known for.

“They really didn’t have a birds eye view on that bag,” a further commenter joked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kat for comment via TikTok direct message and to Birds Eye via email.