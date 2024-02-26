‘Always check the boxes’: Marshalls customer gets duped after purchasing beauty product from store

Finding good products in the Marshalls beauty section is a hit or miss, as a recent viral video posted to TikTok illustrated.

“Reminder to always check the boxes when you’re buying products from Marshalls,” TikToker Elle Grace Longhi (@ellelonghi) instructed in her Feb. 19 video as she unboxed what promised—if the packaging was any indication—to be a Glossier Stretch Dewy Buildable Coverage Concealer. When she opened it, however, she found a Pacifica Fluffy Blushy Blush instead.

The Glossier product retails for $22 and was being sold at Marshalls for $10. The Pacifica product retails for $11 and was being sold for $4. So it’s safe to say, Longhi was validated in feeling like she got scammed. Not only did she not get the product she thought she was purchasing, but she also spent $6 more than she should have on the Pacifica product.

“Pacifica i love you, but where is my Glossier,” Longhi lamented in her video’s caption.

Her TikTok has been viewed over 543,500 times.

Viewers commiserated with Longhi by sharing their own stories of disappointing Marshalls beauty purchases in the comment section. “I bought a box of nose strips and when I got home there wasn’t any in the box,” one user said.

“Everytime I go everything from glossier is always stolen! Empty boxes,” another customer revealed.

TikToker Jenny (@jennyy_sandoval) recently filmed the abysmal state of her local Marshalls clearance beauty section, which was full of damaged and expired products including a used blush container, moldy masks, and shriveled makeup remover wipes.

There are certain sanitary risks people might encounter when shopping Marshalls beauty products, according to viewers. “Sometimes things have been swatched, and when it comes to creams no one should risk it,” @fufufuku declared.

“People just let their kids dig their fingers into everything!!” another user pointed out.

Despite it being a good idea to check product quality while shopping, some viewers revealed that Marshalls workers frown upon customers opening products to verify what they are. “One time i did that and they got mad and said i shouldn’t be opening it that i have to pay first,” one wrote.

Former Marshalls employee @ethereal.moons condemned this behavior, stating that when they used to work in the store, “We encouraged people to make sure the item was right.”

“My tip: I always ask cashier if she can check it for me before scanning. I do this with eyeshadow palettes in case they r broken,” user @o387373 shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Longhi and Marshalls via email.