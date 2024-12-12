Featured Video

Our top stories today are about: Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) facing a stream of mockery after she posted a photo of her bean-heavy barbeque meal , how Pokémon has somehow become part of the United Healthcare shooting , people sharing the weirdest ornament finds just ahead of Christmas, and a woman’s nightmare landlord experience .

“ Now we know why she wants the bathroom all to herself ,’ joked one person.

Call it Poke-anon, or Pika-Q .

People are sharing their weirdest ornament finds and creations on TikTok

Amidst the viral holiday hacks and trends, you can have a distinctive winter decor scheme with what TikTok deems as “weird” or “unhinged” ornaments .

This woman feels violated after she clearly told her landlord she didn’t want him in her house. He did what he wanted to anyway .

By David Covucci

Politics & Technology Editor

The never-ending RFK Jr. misinformation cycle

Deplatformed is a weekly column that looks into the nether reaches of the internet—outside the big few that everyone already covers—to tell you the political discourse online. It runs on Thursdays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🥫 A woman opened a can of Bush’s Baked Beans to make dinner for her kids but was surprised by the contents of the can .

📦 This Amazon warehouse worker is going viral on TikTok after listing the various reasons why she doesn’t like her job .

🏠 A contractor used “plastic” for house siding , demonstrating how easily builders can get away with using fake materials and leaving viewers infuriated.

📅 Gen-Z is already nostalgic for 2024. It’s weird .

🥖 This couple is demanding answers after finding a baguette candle and a surprising deer figurine at HomeGoods.

👩‍🍼 From the Daily Dot archive: Why some mommy vloggers are taking their kids out of the spotlight .

HAVE YOU EVER PLAYED A POKEMON GAME?

Jude Law explains laws that exist within the Star Wars universe.