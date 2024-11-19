‘Now we gotta grow our own beans?’: Woman opens can of Bush’s Baked Beans. Why does it look like that?

A woman opened a can of Bush’s Baked Beans to make dinner for her kids but was surprised by the contents of the can.

Featured Video

The concerned mom uploaded a video to TikTok, where she posts as RealTalkWit-TRI (@realtalkwit_tri).

In the short clip, the mom has three cans of Bush’s beans on her kitchen counter. They are all open, but the contents of one of them has her questioning whether she can feed the beans to her children.

“Look at these,” she says, as she stirs the contents of the first two cans of beans with a fork. They look normal and solid. Individual beans are clearly visible.

Advertisement

She then turns to the third can of Bush’s Best and says, “Now look at this one.”

The woman shows viewers the label to clarify that they are maple and cured bacon beans. She adds that the third can is the same brand as the first two. However, the beans inside are not the same.

“What is this,” she asks as she puts her fork into the third can to reveal its mushy, liquid-like contents.

“I’m trying to make my kids some barbecue baked beans. … Why is this smashed,” she wonders.

Advertisement

“Now we gotta grow our own beans? This is crazy. I’m not using this,” she says.

Viewers weigh in on the beans

The concerned mom received 345,000 views on her video. A few viewers tried to make sense of the can’s contents.

“Bushes makes refried beans probably just labeled wrong,” one person suggested.

Advertisement

“It’s happened to me many times from them It’s almost like refried beans,” another viewer claimed.

“Those are bushes refried baked beans,” yet another said.

“These factories just put anything in a container & slap a label on it. It’s money over quality for them,” a fourth said.

Advertisement

Several people suggested she try to get compensated for the uneatable can of beans.

“Take it back. It doesn’t have to be the receipt for that exact can, just any bean receipt,” one said.

“Buy a bag of navy beans and make your own,” another suggested.

How to tell if canned food is spoiled?

There are numerous different types of canned foods, from tomatoes to fish to beans. These items can be integral to a well-stocked pantry. But how long do canned foods last, and how can consumers tell if it has spoiled?

Advertisement

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) says that most canned foods will last for years. It even goes so far as to state that “many dates on foods refer to quality, not safety.” So even if your canned item is past its expiry date, open it up and, “You’ll know when you open the package if the food has lost quality.”

A simple way the mom could have checked to see if her canned beans had spoiled would have been to first inspect the condition of the container. If the can was punctured, rusty, or bulging, it may have indicated that the contents had spoiled.

If the can appeared to be in good condition, the next step would be for her to do a sight and smell check of the beans inside. A strange smell, or the presence of mold, would indicate that the beans had spoiled.

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikToker via TikTok direct message and to Bush’s Best via email for further updates.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.