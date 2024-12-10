People are sharing their weirdest ornament finds and creations on TikTok

There’s nothing quite like a well-curated weird ornament collection to fix up a one-of-a-kind Christmas tree. Amidst the viral holiday hacks and trends, you can have a distinctive winter decor scheme with what TikTok deems as “weird” or “unhinged” ornaments.
There’s no one place to look for these bizarre baubles. However, weird ornament enthusiasts have flagged go-to spots like Cracker Barrel, Kohl’s, Michaels, and Jo-Ann. You can even find the occasional oddball piece at secondhand shops or craft one yourself.
Without further ado, here are the strangest ornament finds, according to TikTok. From tampons to sharks in bathtubs, it’s, as NeNe Leakes once said, getting weird.
1. This snail ornament
Creator Birdie Wood (@thriftyweenqueen), who’s arguably the patron saint of quirky ornaments on TikTok, discovered this gnarly snail ornament at Kohl’s. It’s probably not for the squeamish, but it could make for a realistic setup if you added woodland elements to your tree. (It’s also perfect for the Uzumaki fan, IYKYK.)
2. This air fryer
Kitchen appliances can be ornaments, too. If you’re someone who religiously watches quick-and-easy air fryer TikTok recipes, here’s a weird ornament that’s made just for you.
3. This ramen noodle pack
Have you ever wanted instant ramen representation on your tree? Here’s your chance with this weird Target chicken flavor noodles ornament. It does have gold, red, and green Christmas colors.
4. This mustachioed cinnamon roll
A regular cinnamon roll ornament isn’t as exciting as an anthropomorphic cinnamon roll. This colorful and mustachioed cinnamon roll person looks just as confused as we all are.
5. This chicken nugget dipped in ketchup
Maybe you’ve seen the occasional quirky butter stick ornament, but this chicken nugget dipped in ketchup really takes the crown for the weirdest food ornament.
6. This random bacon strip
Of course, we should also give this pickle-shaped bacon strip (bacon-wrapped pickle?!) ornament an honorable mention if we’re bringing up weird food ornaments. Bacon for Christmas breakfast isn’t enough…you also need it on your tree.
7. This Wonder Bread loaf
Although it’s undeniably weird, this Wonder Bread loaf ornament is honestly kind of cute. It even has little slices of bread inside!
8. This rainbow pill organizer
Forgetful about taking your meds? You can now have a glamorous rainbow pill organizer on your Christmas tree to remind you.
9. This Cyclops angel
Regular angels aren’t going to cut it anymore if you want a truly unhinged Christmas. Get this one-eyed Cyclops angel instead.
10. This truly terrifying Humpty Dumpty
This freaky Humpty Dumpty ornament is absolute nightmare fuel. It low-key looks like Handsome Squidward had a child with an anthropomorphic egg.
11. This Botox needle
Other than knitting needles, you can also find Botox needle ornaments at Jo-Ann. This little tchotchke is perfect for the nurse injector in your life, or anyone wants to stay, as it’s written on the needle, “forever young.”
12. This felt Joe Exotic
This one’s for the fans of Netflix’s hit show Tiger King. Joe Exotic also comes with a little (disproportionate) tiger.
13. This shark in a bathtub
It doesn’t get any more unique than an ornament of a shark in a bathtub. There’s even a teeny-tiny rubber ducky floating in the bubbles.
14. This, um, tampon angel
TikTok creator @gracefullyamazeballs has a really weird family Christmas tree. This seemingly normal angel ornament is actually a repurposed (presumably unused) tampon. Reduce, reuse, recycle!
15. This set of teeth
If the tampon wasn’t weird, here’s a set of teeth in embedded in a good old-fashioned ball ornament. It’s even a bit stained and reddish to give you those horror movie (or bad day at the dentist) vibes.
16. This anthropomorphic tooth
Speaking of teeth, I can’t imagine anyone other than a dentist getting excited over this creepy smiling tooth ornament. Like the creator aptly put it, her aura IS threatening!
I have nothing against classic Christmas decorations, but it’s hard to deny the grotesque appeal of strange snails and tooth ornaments. If you’re committed to a weird Christmas, these are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the world of bizarre ornaments.
