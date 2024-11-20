‘Remember ’24’: Gen-Z is already nostalgic for 2024. It’s weird

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

Have you heard the lyrics “Remember ‘24?”

It might only be November, but some TikTokers are already getting nostalgic for 2024. From the Olympics to the recent election, it has hardly been a quiet year—so you can’t blame some TikTokers for starting the nostalgia train a little earlier.

This trend, in particular, is underpinned by a very catchy song, with over 3,000 people using it as the basis of their own memory-making. So, here’s everything you need to know about the “Remember 24” TikTok sound.

The sound

The lyrics “Remember ‘24” are the basis of not one, but two trends on the platform. The first begins with an aesthetic background and the phrase “Remember ‘24” in big, yellow letters. After the male voice sings the lyrics, the image changes to a compilation slideshow of that person’s best moments in 2024.

While over 3,000 TikTokers are using this sound to make slideshows, others are using it to sum up their year. This iteration of the trend involves the same song but involves the user standing in front of the camera while they try and encapsulate 2024. Whether it’s been the best year of their life, their worst, their weirdest, or a mixture of all three.

Where’s it from?

The lyrics come from the song “End of Beginning,” a synth-pop track that was released this year. The track’s artist is Djo—but you probably know him better as Joe Keery, or Steve Harrington from Stranger Things.

Sound off

The song initially blew up in 2024 because it was part of another TikTok trend where users showcased their hometown; it peaked at No. 11 in the U.S. Billboard Top 100 back in March.

