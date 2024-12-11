‘Real threat to the woman’s bathroom’: Nancy Mace’s bean-heavy birthday dinner becomes meme fodder in restroom fight

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) celebrated her 47th birthday the other day, amid her unceasing public bluster about transgender women using the women’s public bathrooms on Capitol Hill.

But viewers of the barbeque dinner she treated herself to flipped her antics on her head with some very choice responses after zooming in on her plate.

“Kids, and their dad, took me out for barbecue for my birthday. 47 never felt so good!” Mace posted on X.

Kids, and their dad, took me out for barbecue for my birthday. 47 never felt so good! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/Ie4RSYRD7A — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) December 10, 2024

The birthday dinner comes a few weeks into an extended campaign against another member of Congress, Representative-elect Sarah McBride (D-Del.), who will become the first openly trans congressperson.

Mace, seemingly out of the blue, introduced legislation barring trans women from using the women’s bathroom in Congress, a move Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) endorsed.

Which, one would think would make it the end of it, but Mace posted hundreds of times about the topic, released a merch line, and engaged with pro-trans protestors who came to the Capitol, including using a slur to describe them in the video.

Mace also filed a report against a man for assault, who has been subsequently charged by Capitol Police. She said the attack left her needing a brace for her wrist.

Nancy Mace barbecue dinner fuels mockery

But Mace haters have not backed down and took her celebratory dinner as a chance to launch a series of jokes about how her selection of sides might change the dynamics of this restroom battle.

In the photo, alongside brisket and sausage, Mace had collared greens, mac and cheese, and beans, dishes that might not settle all that easily.

“Celebrating my birthday by shitting like a firehose,” commented one person.

“Now we know why she wants the bathroom all to herself,’ joked another.

“Looking at that meal, I know you’re the real threat in the women’s bathroom,” added a third.

“I get why she’s so worried about who goes into the women’s bathroom with her. She eating all them beans,” wrote another.

Mace has not addressed any of the toilet humor but in response to a supporter said “We love barbecue!”

