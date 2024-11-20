‘Our entire cat line just restocked’: Couple demands answers after finding baguette candle and surprising deer figurine at HomeGoods

A couple is going viral on TikTok after poking fun at some of the various trinkets and holiday items they found on the shelves of HomeGoods.

Charles Xavier Raynor, better known online as Wolfie (@definitelynotwolfie1), documented a recent trip that he and his fiancée, Sylvia, made to the store. In it, the two pretended to be shopping for obscure finds—only to later document that HomeGoods actually has these items in stock.

What’s worse, some of these things, such as a lamp in the shape of a gecko, were on sale. As of Wednesday, Raynor’s video had amassed more than 110,000 views.

Couple documents strange finds at HomeGoods

It’s clear from Raynor’s clip that he and Sylvia weren’t actually shopping for nor purchasing any of the items they found. In fact, their video was meant to be a sort-of joke about what it’s like shopping at HomeGoods.

To drive this point home, Raynor and Sylvia would swap roles—one pretending to be a shopper while the other moonlighted as a store employee. As one of them asked for the most eccentric item they could think of, the other pretended to be a worker grabbing it off the shelf.

It looked something like this.

“Do you have any submissive reindeer with a gaping mouth?” Raynor asked.

“Why yes,” the wife said, as she pulled said reindeer from the shelf.

This back-and-forth continued as the two continued to mock the various trinkets that HomeGoods sells.

For instance, Sylvia joked that she was looking for “a small dog made out of turf” that wears a “Christmas-y hat.” (HomeGoods actually sells one.) Raynor then said that he’s looking for a rat made out of some “mysterious hair material” that’s sitting on a mound and holding a candy cane. (HomeGoods has one of these, too.)

Unsurprisingly, the couple had already located a number of the above items. “It’s your lucky day,” the husband said to his wife when he found the dog she asked for.

The duo then showed viewers some of the stranger items they found at the store, including a candle shaped like a baguette, a Christmas ornament shaped like a pickleball racket, suggestive dog toys, and Victorian-era paintings of various cats.

“Our entire cat line just restocked,” Raynor joked as he panned over the shelf of paintings. “Which one?”

HomeGoods known for its unconventional goods

Raynor and Sylvia certainly aren’t the first social media users to document some of the stranger items found at HomeGoods.

In a recent story for the Mirror US, a reporter documented how some shoppers were horrified to find a decoration that seemed to depict Santa giving fellatio. Even prior to this year, though, shoppers have made fun of what BuzzFeed once called the “HomeGoods aesthetic.” This appeared to capture those “Live, Laugh, Love” and “But First, Coffee” decals that the store is known for.

And in 2017, PopSugar wrote a piece where it highlighted the 10 “most epically bad” items ever found at HomeGoods. Its list included objects such as a 7-foot tall mosaic vase (for $3,500), a metal cow skull (for $200), and a sheet metal locomotive (for $1,500).

“For as much fabulous decor as there is to discover at HomeGoods, there’s even more comically bad pieces,” the PopSugar article said.

Viewers amused by store’s selection

In the comments section of Raynor’s video, a number of viewers similarly questioned who dares to purchase many of these items.

“What can the first one POSSIBLY be needed for?” one user asked.

“It’s like they asked AI to generate the most random decor and produced it all,” another quipped.

“Submissive deer was diabolical,” a third viewer said.

Others said that Raynor and Sylvia should take their video one step further and ask actual HomeGoods employees for items in the same way they described them to each other.

“I am BEGGING you to actually ask a staff member for these items in this exact way,” one person wrote.

“I want this to become a trend,” another added.

Despite some users—and fellow HomeGoods’ workers—being shocked that these items are in stock, several viewers admitted to owning them. And if they didn’t already, some suggested that Raynor’s video made them want to get some of the store’s funky decor. The cat paintings were especially popular.

“I need those Victorian cat paintings,” one person said.

“Those cat portraits are art,” another wrote. “I will die on that hill.”

“The way I would actually put the cat paintings up,” a third user added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Raynor via TikTok comment and to HomeGoods by email.

