‘House by Fischer Price’: Contractor nails fake stone onto house, says it’s ‘literally plastic’

A contractor used “plastic” for house siding, demonstrating how easily builders can get away with using fake materials and leaving viewers infuriated.

A small business owner who posts on TikTok under the name Your Favorite Contractor (@your_favorite_contractor) recently uploaded a video that had viewers wondering how house prices keep going up.

“Literally plastic stone sliding,” reads the text overlay on the video as the contractor holds up a rectangle of vinyl stone siding.

After showing the back of the piece, he climbs up a ladder, holds it in place, and nails it to the wall.

“Well I suppose it doesn’t look too bad,” he acknowledges in the caption. “But it is in fact still vinyl stone siding.”

Viewer’s reactions

The video received 871,400 views, and although the TikToker intended to share the post as a home improvement hack, viewers saw a different side to the story.

“So we paying thousands for toy houses?” asked one incensed commenter.

“House by Fischer Price,” joked another, referring to the famous toy company.

“Material gets cheaper but somehow the house prices skyrocket,” said another comment, which received over 12,000 likes.

Many also pointed to the poor aesthetic quality of the material.

“It looks like plastic on the wall as well,” said one person.

“A year or so with the sun = color fades and becomes brittle,” wrote another.

“This is why when you go to house tours you touch the sides of the house and look on the outside first. They will distract you with the inside of the home,” someone else advised.

The Daily Dot reached out to Your Favorite Contractor via TikTok direct message but did not hear back as of publication.

What is siding on a house?

Siding is a protective, or sometimes decorative, layer of material attached to the exterior of a house. Materials used for siding can vary and change with trends, but some common ones are wood, metal, fiber cement, and vinyl.

Although viewers of the TikTok post reacted unfavorably toward the material, vinyl is one of the most popular materials used for siding in the country. Vinyl siding has many qualities that make it a good choice for siding material. It is a relatively low-cost option and comes in a variety of colors, allowing it to be customizable to a number of different types of exteriors. It is also fire-resistant up to 750 degrees.

