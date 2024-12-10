Did Luigi Mangione’s Pokémon choice contain a hidden message?

Before police arrested and identified Luigi Mangione as a suspect in the murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, the narrative was straightforward.

An individual, disgruntled perhaps over high prices, byzantine processes, and opaque denials, took out the rage against one of the high-ranking individuals in the industry.

Indeed, a manifesto found with Mangione delineated that exact claim.

“I do apologize for any strife or traumas but it had to be done,” he reportedly wrote.

However, nothing can stop the internet from devolving into conspiracy, and as more details are coming out about his online presence, people are going full QAnon, especially over a Pokémon character in his X banner.

Call it Poke-anon, or Pika-Q.

In his profile, Mangione had an image of Breloom, a Pokémon with a mushroom cap-type head who “scatters poisonous spores and throws powerful punches while its foe is hampered by inhaled spores.”

Its Pokémon Number is 286 and one X user tied it to a Bible verse.

“Breloom’s Pokedex number is 286. Proverbs 28:6 reads, ‘Better is a poor man who walks in his integrity than a rich man who is crooked in his ways’” the post said.

Which, wild if true.

Even wilder, a respondent noted that Mangione’s X account only had 286 posts on it.

He also only has 286 posts on his X



Then.

The Breloom Pokémon index is 286.



Finally.

The denial code for 286…. pic.twitter.com/FBJHRK8Nrg — wolf (@0xWolfff) December 10, 2024

That number was also tied, somewhat, to the insurance industry. Screenshots flagged that a healthcare website MD Clarity, wrote Denial Code 286, “is used when the appeal time limits for a claim have not been met” and a claim is denied.

Additional searches for that phrase, though, don’t reveal if it’s in widespread use in the industry. MD Clarity claims to work on behalf of individuals navigating healthcare companies, “Breaking down the information asymmetries that give insurance companies an unfair advantage over patients and providers.”

But the idea that his X tweets and choice in Pokémon could be tied to a poignant Bible quote erupted online, especially given the current adoration of Mangione.

“This dude is a Gotham villain,” wrote one.

This dude is a Gotham villain https://t.co/G8nn6fxiVB pic.twitter.com/gh8IZKWYO0 — Polling USA (@USA_Polling) December 10, 2024

“No fucking way this man thought of EVERYTHING,” wrote a respondent.

Others online referenced the most recent viral code message drama, the rap beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

“Analyzing his socials like Kendrick lyrics,” said one.

But Real Pokémon heads were disappointed.

“thought he was wise in terms of knowing best pokemon turns out its just more lame schizo number shit,” wrote one.

However, other posts on Mangione’s X reveal a fascination with psychedelic mushrooms for treating ailments, so maybe he just thought the little guy looked cool.

