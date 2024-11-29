Featured Video

Happy Friday! Our top stories today are about: A woman’s shocking discovery about her Ring doorbell camera , an exclusive report about leaked chats from Andrew Tate’s online school , a disgruntled Wicked viewer who was kicked out of a theater for other guests , and a look at some of the best “ I’m Just A Chill Guy ” memes.

⚡ Today in Internet Culture

Can Ring doorbells see through clothes ?

Private chat servers used by Andrew Tate’s staff have been breached as part of an ongoing hacking campaign against the accused sex trafficker.

A disgruntled AMC customer has gone viral after they were kicked out of their seats to accommodate other guests .

You’ve probably seen this character on your feeds recently.

✏️ Take Our Weekly News Quiz!

Are you the most online reader of web_crawlr? Prove it by answering our question of the week! The answer can be found somewhere in one of our newsletters from this week.

If you answer correctly, you’ll be entered to win a web_crawlr shirt, and we’ll shout out five people who won the shirt!

IN A VIRAL VIDEO, A CUSTOMER FOUND LETTERS PRINTED ONTO THE BREADSTICKS SHE WAS EATING AT WHAT MAJOR RESTAURANT CHAIN?

By Ramon Ramirez

Managing Editor

Main Character of the Week: Escaping the algorithm

Main Character of the Week is a weekly column that tells you the most prominent “main character” online (good or bad). It runs on Fridays in the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. If you want to get this column a day before we publish it, subscribe to web_crawlr, where you’ll get the daily scoop of internet culture delivered straight to your inbox.

🕸️ Crawling the Web

Here is what else is happening across the ‘net.

🍋 We’re all familiar with the concept of false advertising these days. But you might not always expect this behavior from a small business. Either way, a “fresh-squeezed” lemonade stand got caught using supermarket juice and garden hose water as ingredients .

🌶️ Like the peppers at In-N-Out? You might want to watch this video before you order extras.

🥤 While we all love the convenience of grabbing a quick fountain drink, the reality is that many soda fountains are probably a lot more unsanitary than you think.

🍽️ A TikToker thinks Texas Roadhouse was trying to pull one over on customers with its Veterans Day promotion.

📺 From the Daily Dot archive: What do users actually want from streaming services?

🤳 Today’s Viral Video

Ariana Grande discusses her viral SNL “Domingo” skit.